A man shot dead after taking hostages at a US synagogue has been identified as British national Malik Faisal Akram.The 44-year-old, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was killed in a standoff with police and SWAT teams that lasted at least 10 hours.The incident at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, saw police first called on Saturday at 11am local time. Akram was killed at around 9pm.All four hostages had been released without physical harm.During the incident, the man could be heard ranting on a live-stream in what was reported to sound like a British accent.Today, the Foreign Office confirmed that...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO