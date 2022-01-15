ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Omicron may turn pandemic endemic

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

The COVID-19 variant Omicron appears to have peaked in parts of the Northeast, leaving questions about what that means for the pandemic and all of us.

As this strain of virus continues to spread, people have questions.

Experts weigh in on what they see happening with the pandemic.

What has the Omicron wave done so far with COVID-19?

Bill Gates predicts that the variant’s surge won’t last forever.

Gates says that this surge will challenge health systems and that the most severe cases are people who are unvaccinated.

It is thought that once Omicron makes its way through a country, the rest of the year should see far fewer cases, and can then be treated more like seasonal flu.

You can read what he has to say here.

Why the variant could end the COVID-19 pandemic

Scientists and experts have ideas that align with Gates prediction.

The thought is that the Omicron variant will provide enough immunity to make it more endemic, according to CNBC.

Although there is hope that Omicron will turn the pandemic, endemic something similar has played out before.

When the Delta variant surged, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, thought that the COVID-19 pandemic would turn endemic.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Warn That More Worrisome COVID Variants are Coming After Omicron

It’s not a secret that some optimistic public voices are saying that Omicron will be the last major COVID variant. They add faith in the theory that the ongoing pandemic is approaching its end, along with all of the restrictions and lockdowns that countries across the world have imposed.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Person
Bill Gates
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19 Pandemic#Cnbc#Fingerlakes1 Com App#Iphone
NBC New York

When Will COVID-19 Pandemic Become Endemic? Experts Share Scenarios

The staggering spike in COVID-19 cases nationwide fueled mainly by the highly contagious omicron variant has many Americans questioning how long it will take for the pandemic to finally subside for good. While no crystal ball can provide an exact timeline, several medical experts help lay out what the future might hold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Omicron spread may mean ‘game over’ for COVID-19 in United States

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Omicron is sweeping across the United States like wildfire. However, total deaths as result of an omicron infection pale in comparison to those from delta. The rapid spread may mean “game over” for COVID-19 by playing an essential role in what doctors and scientists have been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
healththoroughfare.com

Spain Might Become the First Country to Downgrade COVID-19 from “Pandemic” to “Endemic” and Treat it just “Like the Flu!”

COVID-19 is a virus the whole world has been dealing with for the past two years and it looks like it’s here to stay!. However, the only hope as far as ending the pandemic is concerned is reaching a point where it can be downgraded to a “flu-like” virus aka an endemic and it sounds like Spain may be ready to do just that!
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Scientist

Covid-19 news: Pandemic rapidly moving towards endemicity, says EMA

The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly moving toward becoming endemic, according to the European Medicines Agency. As cases of coronavirus continue to soar around the world, the status of the coronavirus outbreak is rapidly moving from pandemic to endemic, according to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). “Nobody knows exactly when we’ll...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Denton Record-Chronicle

We must accept COVID-19 as an endemic disease

Never mind how virulent the coronavirus is. The key point is that it is now endemic. Perhaps it will become milder over time, perhaps it won’t. Obviously, we must hope that it does, that it follows the same trajectory as other viruses, becoming less lethal but more transmissible until it joins that sprawling family of rhinoviruses, adenoviruses and, indeed, coronaviruses that we collectively call “colds.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
boropark24.com

WHO Foresees Pandemic Turning Endemic; Only 49% of COVID Positive Patients Hospitalized in NYC are Symptomatic of COVID

Health experts have started to look ahead to when COVID will transform into a virus that not a pandemic, which spreads severe disease, hospitalization, and death worldwide, but is merely endemic, like the flu, which constantly circulates, without creating major concerns. David Nabarro, MD, a special envoy of the World...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Omicron – Is the New COVID-19 Variant Signaling the End of the Pandemic?

Could this finally be some good news on the whole pandemic situation?. According to scientists, there are some clear signs out there that the omicron variant might just be the end of COVID-19! More precisely, they point out that the omicron wave may have already peaked in the UK and...
SCIENCE
FingerLakes1.com

COVID-19: Omicron variant appears less severe overall

The Coronavirus variant, Omicron, is reportedly a less severe strain of COVID-19 for everyone, including the unvaccinated. A new study found that Omicron has less severe COVID-19 symptoms for the unvaccinated. The study was done by the Western Cape and South African National Departments of Health and the National Institute...
WORLD
987thebull.com

OSU Experts Explain What it Will Take to Turn Pandemic Endemic

An Oregon expert says, the Omicron variant may help turn the COVID-19 virus, into eventually becoming more like the flu or cold in our lives. That’s because of a combination of these two qualities. People seem to be able to catch it easier than other variants. But it doesn’t make them as sick.
OREGON STATE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy