The 2021 NFL season was a roller coaster ride for the Indianapolis Colts that ended in misery. With a chance to punch a playoff ticket in Week 18 against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts came up way short. It wasn’t the ending that the team was hoping for, but it’s the reality of the situation and Chris Ballard now must focus on improving the team to ensure that this won’t happen in 2022.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO