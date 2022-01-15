Russia detains six more suspected REvil group members

The morning of January 14, 2022, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) issued a statement that announced the demise of the hacker group REvil. The FSB, in a joint effort with the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) executed a successful takedown of individuals associated with REvil in a series of coordinated efforts. The FSB noted that their actions were made at the request of the United States who had “reported on the leader of the criminal community and his involvement in encroaching on the information resources of high-tech companies by introducing malicious software, encrypting information and extorting money for its decryption (ransomware).” The United States has been informed of the results of the Russian law enforcement effort.
