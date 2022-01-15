ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russia detains six more suspected REvil group members

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Saturday remanded in custody for two months six more suspected members of the ransomware crime group REvil over illegal trafficking of funds, a day after Russia claimed it had dismantled the group at...

Related
Russia dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Russia Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on US software firm Kaseya, following a request from Washington. The unprecedented attack targeting the US software firm Kaseya affected an estimated 1,500 businesses.
Russia's FSB announces sting against members of REvil cybercrime gang

The headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow on March 23, 2021. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images) The Russian government said Friday that it raided multiple addresses tied to members of the REvil ransomware gang, making arrests and seizing hard cash, cryptocurrency, computers and cars.
Russia Charges 8 REvil Ransomware Suspects After Raids

Authorities in Russia have charged at least eight individuals with crimes tied to the REvil ransomware operation. REvil, aka Sodinokibi, has been one of the most notorious ransomware operations in recent years, amassing more than $200 million in illicit profits, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The group's victims...
Russia Takes Down REvil Ransomware Operation, Arrests Key Members

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested members of the prolific REvil ransomware group at the US government's request in a significant development that is being received with some skepticism given its timing in the middle of brewing geopolitical tensions between the two nations. In a statement, the FSB said...
US query Russia to burst REvil hackers

US push Russian authorities to burst REvil hackers. FSB confiscate $5.5m in cash, crypto after the raid. REvil hackers are the latest criminals to feel the wrath of Russian authorities who conducted a major raid operation on the notorious ransomware gangs. On Friday, Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, announced...
At Request of U.S., Russia Rounds Up 14 REvil Ransomware Affiliates

The Russian government said today it arrested 14 people accused of working for “REvil,” a particularly aggressive ransomware group that has extorted hundreds of millions of dollars from victim organizations. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the actions were taken in response to a request from U.S. officials, but many experts believe the crackdown is part of an effort to reduce tensions over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to station 100,000 troops along the nation’s border with Ukraine.
Russia’s FSB Arrests REvil Players at US Request

The morning of January 14, 2022, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) issued a statement that announced the demise of the hacker group REvil. The FSB, in a joint effort with the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) executed a successful takedown of individuals associated with REvil in a series of coordinated efforts. The FSB noted that their actions were made at the request of the United States who had “reported on the leader of the criminal community and his involvement in encroaching on the information resources of high-tech companies by introducing malicious software, encrypting information and extorting money for its decryption (ransomware).” The United States has been informed of the results of the Russian law enforcement effort.
