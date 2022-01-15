ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Could Donovan Mitchell end up on the Heat?

By Diego Quezada
Hot Hot Hoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeculation of a possible Donovan Mitchell trade to the Miami Heat has grown in recent days. First came a Jan. 12 piece in The Athletic on Dwyane Wade in which Mitchell said that he was “definitely a Heat fan growing up.” (Wade purchased an ownership stake in the Jazz last...

www.hothothoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Donovan Mitchell enters NBA concussion protocol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Just when the Jazz were starting to get players back from the NBA Covid protocols, Donovan Mitchell has entered the league’s concussion protocol. Mitchell got hit the face just before halftime while defending Russell Westbrook in Monday’s 101-95 loss to the Lakers. Mitchell remained in the game, but finished […]
NBA
ClutchPoints

Shocking Donovan Mitchell injury helps explain poor shooting vs. Lakers

The Utah Jazz were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers, 101-95 on Monday night. Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell struggled through a lackluster shooting performance, as he failed to make a single three-point attempt in the loss. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed a shocking Mitchell injury that helps explain the Jazz star’s poor shooting in the loss to the Lakers.
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

Heat hold off Raptors, 104-99

Leading 99-92 with 4:13 to go, the Miami Heat ran into an offensive drought at the worst possible time against the Toronto Raptors. At the 1:48 mark, Pascal Siakam jammed home the ball after Fred VanVleet stole the ball from Jimmy Butler. Toronto was within 99-96. Bam Adebayo was back,...
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

GameThread: Toronto Raptors (21-19) @ Miami Heat (27-16)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist) Markieff Morris: out (conditioning) Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons) Goran Dragic: out (personal) Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle) Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast) Starting Lineups. Raptors Position Heat. Fred VanVleet PG Gabe Vincent. OG Anunoby SG...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Reuters

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz blast Nuggets in Rudy Gobert's return

EditorsNote: Changes Graph 3 to Jan. 5. Adjusts score in Graph 5. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert returned to action with 18 points and 19 rebounds, and the visiting Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 125-102 on Sunday night. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Jordan Clarkson had 16,...
NBA
kslsports.com

Donovan Mitchell Feeds Rudy Gobert For Easy Dunk Against Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell fed center Rudy Gobert for an easy slam dunk during Utah’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers hosted the Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, January 17. With 11:37 left in the third quarter, Mitchell and the Jazz...
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

GAME PREVIEW: Lowry out, Bam expected to be back tonight when Heat host Raptors

The Miami Heat (27-16) take on the Toronto Raptors (21-19) at the FTX Arena on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with tip-off scheduled for 7:30pm. Bam Adebayo (thumb) has been upgraded to questionable but is widely expected to make his return to the court tonight. Unfortunately there will be no reunion for Kyle Lowry and his former team, with the point guard out for personal reasons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Max Strus
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Sixers Trade Pairs Donovan Mitchell, Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have done a great job this NBA season given all of the distractions that the Ben Simmons situation has caused. Usually, when a team loses a 25-year old All-Star, even with the flaws that Simmons has, they are going to regress. That hasn’t been the case in Philadelphia.
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

Miami Heat: The NBA’s most resilient team

Place yourself back in October of 2021 before the NBA season started. If someone from the future told you that the Miami Heat trio of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry would only play 14 of the first 41 games together, what would you have predicted the Heat’s record would be?
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#Reasons Sports Network#The Utah Jazz#The Los Angeles Clippers
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Klay Thompson suggested Lakers’ Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontcourt is ‘one of the best’ in NBA

When the Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James in 2018, the world of NBA thought, that the most iconic team in the NBA could once again gain their reputation by making a run for the championship alongside all young players like Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart among others. But after the misfortune of the first season, the purple and gold army roped in young Anthony Davis alongside the King in order to make a bid for the championship, which surely caught the eyes of Klay Thomspon.
NBA
NBA

Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy