Barclays PLC Sells 6,196 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarclays PLC decreased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC...

etfdailynews.com

etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 271.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $153,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

AGF Investments LLC Acquires 164 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AGF Investments LLC Sells 405 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of Cooper Companies worth $157,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 473 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $40,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.58% of Kellogg worth $126,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $46,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Blackstone Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 48.2% in December

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.
STOCKS

