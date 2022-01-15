Barclays PLC Sells 6,196 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO