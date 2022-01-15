The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO