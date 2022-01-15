ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Gulf International...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clorox Company#Clorox#Barclays#Clx#Tompkins Financial Corp#North America L P
etfdailynews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $153,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 473 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

AGF Investments LLC Sells 405 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $46,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $40,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.01.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

$76.25 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 48.2% in December

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy