Hyundai has its design and automotive technology right on point when it comes to mass-producing compact city cars that have earned the trust of millions. This gave designer Alejandro Llisterri the perfect opportunity to let his imagination loose and craft a Hyundai i10-inspired concept that is much more than just a small city car. In fact, it’s a mini pickup truck for two, ready to take on any adventure coming its way. Christened the Hyundai EGG, this compact off-roading capable set of wheels is a mix of a buggy and compact hatchback.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO