Lincoln, NE

Texas A&M transfer RB Deondre Jackson no longer expected to attend Nebraska

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 3 days ago

The Deondre Jackson-to-Nebraska era was short-lived.

The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer planning on attending NU and playing for the Huskers, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Saturday.

Jackson, who Nebraska recruited hard out of high school, verbally committed to the Huskers just on Tuesday. He arrived in Lincoln for his official visit on Friday and now is no longer in the plans for NU.

Rivals first reported that Jackson would not attend Nebraska.

Huskers land Texas A&M transfer RB Deondre Jackson

Jackson, listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, found himself down the depth chart for the Aggies as a redshirt freshman and appeared in just four games, carrying one time for minus-2 yards. That came a year after he carried twice for 15 in his lone game action of 2020.

The short nature of the verbal commitment and the timing of the separation is interesting, in part, because Nebraska finalized the hire of running backs coach Bryan Applewhite on Friday.

Nebraska is also hosting a top junior college running back this weekend in Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Institute). Grant, who graduated from NMMI recently, rushed for more than 1,700 yards this fall and helped the school to a juco national championship.

NU fiscal 2021 financial report shows $41.5 million revenue drop, driven by empty stadium in 2020

Applewhite also had unsigned 2022 running back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana) committed to TCU when he was the coach there. Allen is one of the most coveted backs left in the class.

Check back for updates to this story

