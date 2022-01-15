ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Sully' Sullenberger says memories of 'Miracle on the Hudson' haven't faded 13 years later

By Kyle Kandetzki
WCBS News Radio 880
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Thirteen years after the “Miracle on the Hudson,” the man behind the incredible emergency landing is looking back and showing appreciation.

It was on Jan. 15, 2009 when Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger flew Flight 1549 from LaGuardia Airport, but the plane struck a flock of geese soon after take off, causing the plane to lose power in both engines.

Sullenberger decided to make an emergency landing in the Hudson River, determining that he could not make it to any area airports.

Photo credit Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

All 155 people onboard survived.

Sullenberger, who is now the U.S. Ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization, tweeted about the 13th anniversary of that day Saturday morning.

“On this day 13 years ago #Flight1549 changed my life, the lives of my family and the lives of passengers, crew members and first responders. And as the years roll by, the memories I have from the events of that day do not fade,” Sullenberger tweeted.

Photo credit Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images

“This week, Lorrie and I have been moved by the many stories we have read and heard from you. Thank you to all who reached out with your own memories and personal reflections about how this day touched you. We are thankful and honored to be a part of your story,” he said.

Sullenberger’s decisions and life were profiled in the biographical 2016 movie “Sully” starring Tom Hanks.

