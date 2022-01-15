IVE's Wonyoung scrapes her knee during the performance

Whee In has returned with her first solo comeback!. On January 16 KST, the MAMAMOO member unveiled her second solo mini album 'WHEE,' featuring title track "Make Me Happy." "Make Me Happy" was created in collaboration with top songwriters from both Korea and abroad, with credits including not only Ravi and GROOVL1N artist Xydo, but also overseas writers like Sam Klempner, who previously worked with BTS ("Best Of Me"), TXT ("Roller Coaster," "Puma"), Anne-Marie ("Can I Get Your Number"), and more. The song has an addictive hook and uptempo beat rounded out by a heavy bassline, with Wheen In singing about the new and mysterious feeling in her heart.

