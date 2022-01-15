Hundreds protest possible lithium mining in Serbia

(Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Tuesday pushed back its timeline by a year to 2027 for first saleable production at its $2.4 billion Serbia lithium project, saying it faces delays in key approvals and protests over environmental concerns. The lithium-borates project near Loznica in the western Jadar valley is slated...
Serbia will decide whether Rio Tinto can proceed with developing a lithium mine in the country after a general election in April, its prime minister told Reuters, as protests by local communities continued. Global miner Rio Tinto committed $2.4 billion to develop a lithium-borates project near Loznica in the western...
The Kosovar authorities confiscated nearly 300 cryptocurrency mining machines after the government banned crypto mining in the country. As a result of several police actions, the Kosovo authorities seized more than 300 cryptocurrency mining devices. According to the nation’s Minister of Energy and Economy, the seizure will save “tens of thousands of Euros per month.”
Police in Kosovo seized another batch of over 200 mining devices as part of raids that started on Thursday. The offensive against underground crypto farms was launched after authorities in Pristina banned the power-hungry minting of digital currencies amid an energy crisis in the country. Authorities in Kosovo Confiscate Mining...
Hundreds of people in Serbia spent part of a holiday weekend blocking roads Saturday to protest plans for lithium mining in the Balkan country. The protests came a day after Orthodox Christians in Serbia and many other countries celebrated Christmas. The demonstrations took place in the capital, Belgrade and several other locations. Anti-mine activists have organized weekly gatherings to keep pressure on the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic to scrap the possibility of lithium excavations in western Serbia.Thousands have joined protests in the past and ecology groups have vowed not to stop until the mining proposals are...
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Serbia may soon decide to annul all contracts related to mining group Rio Tinto’s $2.4 billion lithium project in the country, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Saturday, as green groups blocked roads across Serbia protesting against the plan. Rio Tinto wants to develop the mine...
Chilean lawmakers went to court on Tuesday to stop the outgoing government from taking bids for lithium mining contracts, with SQM and Albemarle , the world’s two largest producers of the ultra-light battery metal, in the running. Lawmakers from the center-left opposition party PPD asked the Santiago Court of...
Joe Biden sends its nuclear submarine to Taiwan with several nuclear warheads as its rift with China widens. The US Navy is trying to bolster the president's image after a loss in Afghanistan. The submarine went to a Pacific base in Guam during the weekend by the USS Nevada. Activity...
ANKARA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited on Tuesday as saying the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was not realistic and that he needed to discuss the crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The West has voiced fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
The US state department has released a new image of “El Chapito”, a son of former Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and again called for his arrest. An updated image was issued by the department last month following reports that it actually showed César Guzmán Salazar, a different son of El Chapo, according to Borderlandbeat.com.While the son who appeared in the press release is not involved in drug trafficking, US authorities said in a press release last month that Joaquín Guzmán-López was wanted for doing so.The state department’s bureau for International narcotics confirmed to The Independent on Tuesday that it...
Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
Russian stock values on the Moscow Exchange's benchmark RTS Index fell on Tuesday to their lowest value since February 2021. As Kommersant reports, since last week, the Russian markets have lost 13%-15% in value. Things are not moving in the right direction: The RTS ended Tuesday 7.3% down on Monday's close. The market tremors are seen by analysts as a response to escalating concern over the prospect of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine and associated Western sanctions threats.
AT&T and Verizon will delay launching new wireless service near key airports after the nation's largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause massive flight disruptions. (Jan 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive:...
A day ahead of the scheduled rollout of free COVID-19 tests distributed by the Biden administration, some Americans are already placing orders for their free deliveries through a form posted by the U.S. Postal Service.
The White House announced last week that it would publicly launch the site covidtests.gov on Wednesday. However, some early visitors to the website Tuesday morning were already able to see a button to order their free tests — a limited rollout that appears to have been expanded to more visitors later Tuesday afternoon.
Every household is eligible to order four rapid antigen COVID-19 tests for free, to be delivered by the Postal Service, which will begin shipping tests in late January.
WASHINGTON — (AP) — During his first year in office, President Joe Biden took action on a number of his key campaign promises, from rebuilding U.S. alliances globally to distributing vaccines across America and the world. But others remain works in progress or dependent on Congress to address....
BANGKOK — (AP) — More than a half million people in Afghanistan have lost their jobs since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, the International Labor Organization said in a report released Wednesday. The ILO said the crisis has paralyzed the economy and slammed the labor market. The situation...
