The Raid broke me mentally — and almost physically

Throughout the history of DC Comics' Suicide Squad, the group has been known to spotlight antiheroes from the publisher's iconic roster as opposed to those with more heroic qualities, but in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, Ike Barinholtz's prison guard Griggs managed to be even more repulsive than the antiheroes he shared the screen with. In the years since the film was released, Ayer has noted that there is an abundance of additional and alternate scenes that would have been an even darker vision of the concept, with Barinholtz recently noting that he recorded even more disgusting dialogue that didn't make it into the theatrical cut. Barinholtz can next be seen in The Afterparty, which premieres on Apple TV+ on January 28th.

