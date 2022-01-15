ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Raid broke me mentally — and almost physically

By Matt Donato
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years ago, Gareth Evans’ The Raid: Redemption jolted me awake. Especially the part where I barely dodged a rage-fueled rumble before the halfway point. Back when the movie was released in the U.S. in 2012, I was limited to whatever screened at my suburban New Jersey multiplex. Cable stations played...

Mister Swanson
2d ago

That movie was so good, they tried to re-make it as "Dredd 3D". Naturally, it was noplace nearly as good as either Raid movie.

Jason Johnson
2d ago

I really enjoyed both movies ... but it sold better because of the star doing 97% stunts on his own ..

Michael Kowalczuk
2d ago

The Raid is awesome, the sequel is great as well but I think the first one has the slight edge.

