During its CES 2022 presentation, AMD revealed that it planned to release its Ryzen 7 5800X3D to better combat the excellent gaming performance offered by Intel’s strong 12th Generation CPUs, and the 12900K in particular. Prior to the reveal, we expected AMD would release 3D versions of its 5900X and 5950X processors. AMD did previously demonstrate a 5900X prototype, but according to Digitimes, manufacturing limitations are likely behind the reason we’ll only be seeing the 5800X3D for now.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO