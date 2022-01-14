ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil’s bull run rolls on despite possible China reserves release By Reuters

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Oil futures rose on Friday on course for a fourth weekly gain boosted by supply constraints and a weaker dollar and despite sources saying China is set to release crude reserves around the Lunar New Year. futures rose $1.16, or 1.4%, to a two-and-a-half month...

editorials24.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Reserves#Oil Markets#Reuters#Pvm#Omicron
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Commodities
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
The Independent

Oil majors help spare FTSE from heavy drop

Strong performances from the UK’s oil majors helped the FTSE 100 avoid the malaise that beset many of its international peers on Tuesday.The index avoided the huge drops seen in New York where traders came back from a three-day weekend in a negative mood.It closed down 0.6% after dropping 47.68 points to 7,563.55.As Brent crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high, ending the day at 87.03 dollars per barrel, it helped oil companies around the world to buck the trend.A sharp rise in global bond yields has sent European stock markets into retreat today over concern that higher inflationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Oil hits seven-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Oil prices hit their highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, driven in part by hopes of a global economic recovery that would ramp up demand. Those fears drove global bond yields up on Tuesday, with German bund yields coming close to touching zero percent, their highest level since 2019. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Sun

China’s Alibaba Examined as Possible National Security Risk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is reviewing e-commerce giant Alibaba’s cloud business to determine whether it poses a risk to U.S. national security, according to three people briefed on the matter, as the government ramps up scrutiny of Chinese technology companies’ dealings with American firms. The focus...
FOREIGN POLICY
OilPrice.com

China Set To Release Crude From Strategic Reserve In Early February

China has agreed with the United States to release crude from its strategic reserves around the Lunar New Year holiday on February 1, as part of the broader U.S.-led effort for strategic releases to bring oil prices down, sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Friday. "China agreed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

China to release strategic oil reserves ahead of Lunar New Year

China is set to release additional barrels from its strategic crude stockpiles ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday February 1st, according to sources at Reuters. As part of the agreement struck in late 2021 with global oil consumers, China will release an unspecified quantity of crude into the market in coming weeks, with the volume released to be dependent on price.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

US proved oil reserves diminished by fifth

Proved oil reserves in the country reportedly slipped by 8.4 billion barrels last year. Proved oil reserves in the United States slipped 19% over the course of 2020, from 44.2 billion barrels to 35.8 billion barrels, according to fresh data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The new EIA data...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

China's Attempt To Kill The Oil Rally Is Bound To Fail

In normal times, an announcement from China that it would release crude from its strategic reserves would drive oil prices down, but these aren't normal times and the relentless oil rally has continued. Friday, January 14th, 2022. It may seem somewhat counterintuitive for the oil market to shake off news...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Oil reverses losses on weak US dollar, but China crude reserves sale looms

SINGAPORE (Jan 14): Oil futures reversed losses on Friday on a weaker US dollar although an imminent release of crude reserves from top importer China capped price gains. Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.4%, to US$84.79 a barrel at 0730 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 11 cents, or 0.1%, to US$82.23 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

The US to See Increase in Oil Market Despite the Government's Green Agenda

The Energy Information Administration of the United States has announced its oil production predictions for the coming years. The forecast shows that the industry is set to break all records after the pandemic lows despite the pledge of the Biden administration to transition towards cleaner and renewable sources. The released...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy