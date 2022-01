The OTC consumer health business keeps growing, even for giant pharma companies trying to get out of it. Three years after combining its consumer products with Pfizer’s to form GSK Consumer Healthcare -- and just months before a proposed spinoff that would allow it to focus solely on pharmaceuticals -- GlaxoSmithKline confirmed Saturday that it has rejected three unsolicited proposals from Unilever to buy the business, including a $68.4 billion offer last month.

