Public Safety

Russia detains six more suspected REvil group members

By Thompson Reuters
 3 days ago
MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Saturday remanded in custody for two months six more suspected members of the ransomware crime group REvil over illegal trafficking of funds, a day after Russia claimed it had dismantled the group at the request of...

AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
AFP

Russia dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Russia Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on US software firm Kaseya, following a request from Washington. The unprecedented attack targeting the US software firm Kaseya affected an estimated 1,500 businesses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US warns Russia poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point'

The United States raised the alarm Tuesday on a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a call with Lavrov ahead of his trip, Blinken "stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
MILITARY
WGN News

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to […]
POLITICS
cyberscoop.com

Russia's FSB announces sting against members of REvil cybercrime gang

The headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow on March 23, 2021. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images) The Russian government said Friday that it raided multiple addresses tied to members of the REvil ransomware gang, making arrests and seizing hard cash, cryptocurrency, computers and cars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wired

Russia Takes Down REvil Hackers as Ukraine Tensions Mount

For years the notorious Russia-based REvil criminal gang has attacked targets ruthlessly. Last May the group, along with its affiliates, disrupted production at meat supplier JBS, netting itself $11 million in ransom payment. Two months later it incapacitated thousands of businesses as it exploited a vulnerability in the update mechanism of IT services company Kaseya. REvil’s attacks have largely gone unpunished—until now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
TechRepublic

Russia arrests REvil ransomware gang members at request of US officials

Russia's Federal Security Service said that 14 people were arrested and millions in currency has been seized. More than a dozen members of the REvil ransomware group have been arrested courtesy of the Russian government. On Friday, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation announced a joint effort between it and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia that led to the arrest of 14 people associated with the infamous cybercrime group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
scmagazine.com

Russian authorities move to take down members of REvil, but what does it mean?

Reports began emerging early Friday morning that Russian law enforcement had conducted raids on members of the REvil ransomware gang, arresting 14 individuals and seizing millions of dollars in currency and other assets. “As a result of a complex of coordinated investigative and operational search activities, funds were seized at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bank Info Security

Russia Charges 8 REvil Ransomware Suspects After Raids

Authorities in Russia have charged at least eight individuals with crimes tied to the REvil ransomware operation. REvil, aka Sodinokibi, has been one of the most notorious ransomware operations in recent years, amassing more than $200 million in illicit profits, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The group's victims...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, the State Department said. Russia last year sent tens of thousands of troops to the borders with Ukraine, according to Western officials who fear a new invasion.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hacker News

Russia Arrests REvil Ransomware Gang Responsible for High-Profile Cyber Attacks

In an unprecedented move, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the country's principal security agency, on Friday disclosed that it arrested several members belonging to the notorious REvil ransomware gang and neutralized its operations. The surprise takedown, which it said was carried out at the request of the U.S. authorities, saw...
PUBLIC SAFETY
decrypt.co

Russia Takes Down REvil Crypto Ransomware Group

The Federal Security Service (FSB)—Russia’s domestic intelligence service—has said it has dismantled the REvil ransomware group at the request of the United States. The FSB reportedly conducted an operation that detained and charged several of the group’s members. One day later, a court in Moscow also...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Russia says it has dismantled the REvil ransomware gang

Russian authorities have announced that they have dismantled the infamous REvil ransomware gang and arrested several of its members. As reported by the BBC, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation or FSB for short said in a statement that the cybercriminal group had “ceased to exist” following a recent law enforcement operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
