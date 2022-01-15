ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tsunami advisory issued for West Coast after eruption of undersea volcano

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQrNf_0dml9hzO00

(NEXSTAR) – A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington after an undersea volcano erupted in the Tonga Islands.

The National Tsunami Warning Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), added that “some impacts are expected” along the West Coast of the United States.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, also operated by the NOAA, had issued its own advisory for the state of Hawaii , warning that waves may be a hazard to swimmers, boaters, or anyone near the shore.

Specifically, the National Tsunami Warning Center issued the advisory for the following areas:

  • The coast of the California/Mexico border to the Oregon/California border, including San Francisco Bay
  • The coast of Oregon, from the California/Oregon border to the Washington/Oregon border, including the Columbia River estuary coast
  • The outer coast of Washington from the Oregon/Washington border to Slip Point, Columbia River estuary coast, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast
  • In British Columbia, from the north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, the Juan de Fuca Strait coast
  • In Southeast Alaska, including the inner and outer coast from the British Columbia/Alaska border to Cape Fairweather
  • In South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, including the Pacific coasts from Cape Fairweather to Unimak Pass
  • The Aleutian Islands , Unimak Pass to Attu, including the Pribilof Islands

More detailed maps can be found at the NOAA’s Tsunami Warning System website.

Tsunami activity was expected to begin as early as 6 a.m. in parts of Alaska, 7:35 a.m. in parts of California, 7:55 a.m. in parts of Oregon, 8:30 a.m. in parts of British Columbia, and 8:35 a.m. in parts of Washington.

The tsunami, caused by an undersea volcano located about 40 miles from Tonga’s capital and visible from space , sent waves crashing across Tonga’s shorelines, the Associated Press reported on Saturday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Transport was also seriously disrupted, with drivers warned of hazardous road conditions and major travel headaches from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
natureworldnews.com

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Vancouver Island#Coasts#Extreme Weather#Nexstar#Noaa#Slip Point#Tsunami Warning System
WREG

How accurate are at-home COVID test? Memphis expert answers

Starting Wednesday, every home in the United States can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. For the answer to that question and others when it comes to the at-home tests, we were live this morning with local infectious disease Dr. Manoj Jain.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Local organization aims to end child hunger in Memphis

How can being positive fight child hunger? That’s one of the goals Positively Memphis. The organization was created by Pat Halloran, who wants to showcase all the good he sees in the bluff city. We were live with Pat as speaks on how the organization started and how he...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bane and Anderson enter NBA’s COVID protocols for Grizzlies

MEMPHIS – Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Grizzlies will be shorthanded when they open a four game road trip Wednesday night in Milwaukee against the defending champion Bucks with two more players added to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson.
NBA
WREG

Man wanted in Frayser crash that killed parents, infant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say is responsible for a car crash that killed three people, including an infant, last week. The crash happened Friday night off Delano and Overton Crossing in Frayser when police say Erik White ran into another vehicle that was occupied by a couple and their a 5-month and a 1-year-old.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WREG

Shelby County Trustee give tips before tax season kicks off

The federal government warns the pandemic will again complicate tax season. Local leaders warn that if you’re in a hurry to get your refund, it may cost you. The Shelby County trustee wants to make sure no one takes advantage of you when the IRS kicks off tax season on January 24th.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy