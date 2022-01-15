ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Are N95 masks safe for children?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joelle Jones
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCenp_0dml9Roe00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — As COVID-19 impacts kids, you may be searching for a mask that’s right for your child. But are the higher grade N95 masks safe for children?

Amid the omicron surge, Oregon Health Authority officials and other health leaders have urged residents to upgrade from cloth masks to N95, KN95, K594, or other NIOSH-Approved respirators for the best protection against the highly transmissible variant.

But for parents with young kids, the guidance on N95s can still be murky.

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

According to the current mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, N95 masks have not been widely tested on kids, and are not recommended for children under 2 years old.

These health-grade masks were designed for adults and can be expensive or difficult to find. At the time of this article, the use of N95 respirators is still listed on the CDC website as being ‘prioritized for healthcare personnel.’

However, OHA spokesperson Jonathan Modie said children older than 2 years old should have an upgraded mask made for children “to ensure for proper fit” by checking for the mask to fit over the nose and mouth and under the chin without any gaps around the sides.

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates .

According to data obtained by Nexstar’s KOIN, on the first day back from winter break, the Beaverton School District ( BSD ) reported 5,107 student absences. While not all student absences can be attributed to COVID-19, the data shows a major drop in attendance when compared to the 2,895 student absences reported for the first day back from winter break on January 6, 2020.

What happens to previous COVID-19 variants when a new one becomes dominant?

KOIN reached out to the Beaverton School District (BSD) for clarification on recommendations for upgrading student masks.

“We’re recommending N95, KN95 and KF94, especially for our older students,” said BSD Public Communications Officer, Shellie Bailey-Shah. “If parents have concerns, especially about younger children, they should opt for a surgical mask close to the face with a cloth mask over that to ensure a tighter fit.”

She continued. “The least effective option is a simple cloth mask; we would discourage the use of cloth masks only.”

Regarding the lack of consistency among official CDC guidance for student masks, BSD said the agency’s information is outdated.

“The CDC official guidelines online are behind,” Bailey-Shah explained. “Just in the last two days, the CDC has indicated a need to update the guidance. N95s are no longer in short supply and only being reserved for healthcare professionals, so that’s not an issue.  Parents ultimately will decide what masks their children should wear.”

While the CDC has not released any official updates to mask guidance, the Washington Post reported the agency is looking to update its mask guidance to recommend N95 or KN95 masks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

Since the pandemic started, our lives have changed, adjusted and readjusted. But a few things have stayed the same — namely, the fact that we need to wear face masks when we’re around others. However, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has resulted in updated guidelines and mask...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N95 Masks#Surgical Masks#The Mask#Cdc#Oregon Health Authority#Kn95#K594#Niosh#N95s#Omicron#Oha#Nexstar#Koin
KRON4

Best N95 mask for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. N95 face masks for kids come in a diverse array of colors and designs and all serve the same primary purpose: to keep viruses, smoke, dust and pollen from entering your child’s body through their respiratory system. The Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator is protective yet breathable and has an innovative design to protect your kids from airborne impurities.
KIDS
Record-Journal

Town will mail N95 masks to residents

The Town of North Haven is offering N95 protective masks to residents who did not receive them at the recent community distribution event. "Our plan is to mail to you these masks directly to your home address. I would like to offer to those who were unable to receive masks on Monday evening up to six masks per household based on your family size," First Selectman Michael Freda said in a message posted to the municipal website.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Day

How often can you safely reuse your KN95 or N95 mask?

Surging coronavirus cases in the United States, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have prompted renewed recommendations from health experts that the public should consider wearing more protective face coverings, such as N95 or KN95 masks. President Joe Biden also said his administration is working on making such higher-quality...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Haven Register

What you need to know about N95 masks

As the Omicron variant continues to affect residents across the state and national experts recommend the use of a "stronger" masks, state residents might be wondering how N95 masks work, where can they find them and how can they spot if they are fake. N95 masks are "respirator" masks approved...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Trojan

USC to require surgical or N95 masks for spring semester

USC will require faculty, students, staff and visitors to wear surgical or N95 masks on campus for the spring semester rather than cloth or other facial coverings, said Chief Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman in a Student Health media briefing Monday. The change follows the California Department of Public...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WALA-TV FOX10

CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95

(CNN) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may start recommending people wear N95 or KN95 masks as opposed to other types. The Washington Post cites an unnamed official who says the agency is considering the change. He says omicron spreads too easily, so the CDC is looking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Haven Register

Some N95 masks given to CT schools recalled

The state Department of Education is asking schools to check if they are using recalled N95 masks. The N95 masks, which come from BYD Precision Manufacture Co., have been recalled due to not meeting the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s particle filtration efficiency standards, according to the state Department of Public Health.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Record-Journal

Town distributing N95 masks

Berlin “has received a limited supply” of N95 protective masks and is distributing them to residents “until the supply is exhausted.”. “Those who need masks can pick them up at the Berlin Senior Center, Berlin-Peck Memorial Library or Town Hall in the Town Clerk’s and Town Manager’s offices during regular business hours,” a Jan. 13 social media post from the town states.
BERLIN, CT
SELF

N95 and KN95 Masks Are Technically Single-Use Only—Here's How to Safely Stretch Their Longevity

Cloth masks aren't cutting it. To best protect yourself against omicron, experts suggest you may need a respirator mask (think KN95 masks and N95 masks) or a surgical mask. As SELF previously reported, the low-tech material of a cloth mask isn't as effective at blocking small aerosol particles—respirator and surgical masks are made with at least one layer of polypopylene, which electrostatically filters out these tiny airborne particles. Combined with the looser fit, cloth masks are much less effective at preventing the transmission of omicron. They're about 25% effective at blocking the transmission of virus-carrying particles overall—which, should be noted, is better than nothing—but far inferior to respirator masks, which are up to 95% effective at blocking the transmission of virus-carrying particles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
LONGEVITY
Daily Princetonian

For a safe semester, N95 masks must be free, accessible, and required indoors

The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. I know you are tired of hearing about the pandemic. Many are offering a comforting narrative that COVID-19 has “become endemic,” that omicron is “just a cold,” or that “letting it rip” builds immunity in the population. But this will not be the last surge. Uncontrolled spread provides ample opportunity for mutation, and variants which display considerable immune escape can cause severe disruptions to the safe and proper functioning of our society despite vaccinations and prior exposure.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy