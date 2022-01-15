ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert diagnosed with ovarian cancer

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrlTc_0dml9Qvv00

(AP) – Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer.

The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com ; she is an on-air announcer for ESPN.

She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.

“I’ve lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me,” Evert said. “But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.”

Former Kansas City Chiefs player dies while being held in Leavenworth prison

Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995.

Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

“Be your own advocate. Know your family’s history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes,” Evert said in the ESPN story. “Don’t try to be a crusader and think this will pass.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Tennis Hall#Ap#Espn Com#Kansas City Chiefs#Wta#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Youngkin talks plans for first days in office as Virginia governor

WAVY News 10's Kayla Gaskins reports. Youngkin talks plans for first days in office as Virginia governor. In her late 50s, Hampton woman sets the bar at powerlifting competition. Over 320,000 passengers push ORF to 2nd busiest December on record. Norfolk State returns from 3-week break and dominates Delaware State...
HAMPTON, VA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
NBA
SheKnows

Serena Williams Posts Impressive Tennis Video of Daughter Olympia: ‘Practice Makes Progress’

As a parent, there is no prouder moment than seeing your child discover a passion and really go for it — especially when their interest aligns so perfectly with yours. Therefore, we can only imagine the fierce pride Serena Williams is feeling right now after sharing the most impressive video of daughter Olympia Ohanian, 4, whom she shares with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, playing tennis. In a video posted to Olympia’s Instagram Monday, the little girl shows off an impressive backhand swing on an outdoor tennis court. She is dressed in cute black-and-white tracksuit, with her hair in a bun, and...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Emma Raducanu still learning in the face of difficult results

Emma Raducanu believes the run of defeats she has experienced since winning the US Open will make her a stronger player.The 19-year-old has won only two matches in four tournaments since her stunningly unexpected triumph in New York in September and has lost her last three contests.The most recent came earlier this week in Sydney when she won just a single game against Elena Rybakina, although she had only just returned to training following three weeks off the court after catching Covid-19.Having reached the pinnacle of her sport in just her second grand slam tournament, Raducanu now has to begin...
TENNIS
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake mother concerned as Gov. Youngkin seeks to end school mask mandate

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3FDwx6G. Chesapeake mother concerned as Gov. Youngkin seeks to end school mask mandate. Bob Dandridge high school tournament celebrates hoops and history. Attorney requests competency evaluation for former Norfolk sheriff ahead of sentencing in corruption case. Norfolk sailor shot while on leave...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy