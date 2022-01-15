Silver Alert: Elderly man missing in Oceanside

| Photos courtesy of the California Highway Patrol

Authorities are seeking the public’s help Saturday in locating an 86-year-old man reported missing in Oceanside.

Howard Crawford was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Crawford on behalf of the Oceanside Police Department.

Crawford is White, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has gray eyes and brown hair, according to the CHP. He is believed to be wearing a black zipped up hooded jacket, a gray sweatshirt and khaki cargo pants with a gray and black scarf.

Crawford is believed to be driving a 2013 burgundy Toyota Scion XB, CA license plate 7DVU335.

Anyone who has seen Crawford or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.