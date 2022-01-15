ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Silver Alert: Elderly man missing in Oceanside

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AXzs_0dml8o8G00
| Photos courtesy of the California Highway Patrol

Authorities are seeking the public’s help Saturday in locating an 86-year-old man reported missing in Oceanside.

Howard Crawford was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Crawford on behalf of the Oceanside Police Department.

Crawford is White, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has gray eyes and brown hair, according to the CHP. He is believed to be wearing a black zipped up hooded jacket, a gray sweatshirt and khaki cargo pants with a gray and black scarf.

Crawford is believed to be driving a 2013 burgundy Toyota Scion XB, CA license plate 7DVU335.

Anyone who has seen Crawford or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Authorities seek 3 in string of store robberies

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to identify three men wanted in a string of at least three convenience-store robberies in the Lakewood, Bellflower and Paramount areas. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were first called about 9:10 p.m. Monday to a convenience store in the 800 block of...
LAKEWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Man charged with attack at vaccine clinic in Tustin

A 44-year-old man was charged Tuesday with an attack on health care workers at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tustin after they asked him to don a mask. Thomas Apollo of Poway was told to leave Families Together clinic at 621 W. First Street just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 30 when he refused to wear a mask, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and police. He allegedly called the workers there “murderers” and cursed at them as they told him to don a mask or go outside, prosecutors said.
TUSTIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Ventura, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Orange, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach firefighters identify missing diver found dead

Authorities on Monday publicly identified a 64-year-old recreational diver who was found dead off the coast of Huntington Beach. Theodore Watler of Long Beach was reported missing about 10:30 a.m. Sunday after he became separated from his group, who had hired a commercial vessel to take them to oil platform Elly, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Found: 89-year-old man missing in La Mirada

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Saturday that an 89-year-old man with dementia who went missing in La Mirada has been found. The Sheriff’s Information Bureau did not release when or where Paul Dennis Poirier was located. Poirier had last been seen on Thursday at 4 p.m....
LA MIRADA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Police#Toyota#Chp
HeySoCal

San Gabriel police investigating critical injury of teen

San Gabriel police Friday were investigating the critical injury of a 16-year-old boy, who investigators say may have been shot. Paramedics were sent to a residence in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue about 11:45 a.m. Thursday regarding “a medical emergency involving a 16-year-old male juvenile,” San Gabriel police said in a statement.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
HeySoCal

Bipolar 21-year-old woman missing in Lynwood

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 21-year-old woman with bipolar disorder who was last seen in Lynwood. Sheila Nicole Diciolli was last seen about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 7700 block of Elm Street near the Long Beach (710) Freeway, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LYNWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

FBI arrests gang members, seizes guns and drugs in LA and OC

Federal authorities Wednesday announced the recent arrests of several gang members suspected of drug and gun crimes in Orange and Los Angeles counties. The investigation was begun by Anaheim police in July 2019 in a crackdown on a local gang there, according to FBI officials. A confidential informant worked undercover...
ORANGE, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy