Florida Weekly COVID-19 Cases Hit 430,000

By CBSMiami.com Team
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continuing to spread, Florida totaled more than 430,000 cases of COVID-19 during the week that ended Thursday, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.

The 430,297 cases brought the total for the past four weeks to a reported 1.252 million cases.

During the four previous weeks in November and the first half of December, the state totaled 63,477 cases — showing the massive effect the omicron variant has had recently in driving up infections.

In all, Florida has had a reported 4.99 million COVID-19 cases and 63,158 resident deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to Department of Health numbers.

