Rochester, MN

Rochester Institutes Short-Term Mask Mandate

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) – Rochester is the latest Minnesota city to institute a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise due to the Omicron variant.

Mayor Kim Norton signed a declaration of emergency on Saturday to institute the short-term mandate, which she said would “protect vulnerable residents, and help ease the strain on our healthcare system.”

It will go into effect on Sunday at 6 a.m. and last until Feb. 7, unless rescinded sooner.

The policy applies to all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. Children ages two and younger are exempt from the rule.

After Minneapolis and St. Paul reinstituted the requirement last week, a number of cities in Minnesota have followed suit, including Minnetonka , Duluth , Golden Valley, and Hopkins.

The mandates come as COVID-19 surges across the state. Health officials on Friday reported a 21.6% positivity rate, a new record.

For more information on Rochester’s mask mandate, click here.

CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 11,000 Deaths Tallied In MN, Positivity Rate Climbs To 22.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report a 22.2% average positivity rate and 10,651 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update, which represents data as of Friday. An additional 29 deaths in the report brings the state’s cumulative fatalities to 11,000 since the start of the pandemic. Three of the deaths reported Tuesday took place in late 2021, and one person who died was in their 30s from Ramsey County. As Omicron surges across the state, other key statistics, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have risen to 172.8 and 24.6 per 100,000 residents respectively. Both are well over the “high risk”...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘Better Safe Than Sorry’: New COVID Rules Begin This Week

Updated. Originally published Jan. 15, 2022 MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The week ahead brings new proof of vaccine and testing rules in the Twin Cities. They come as COVID-19 cases spike across Minnesota. As of the latest figures Friday, more than 21% of tests are coming back positive after the state saw its single highest week of cases since the start of the pandemic. All the new rules and mandates are a lot to keep up with. “Whether there’s a mask mandate or not, I’m going to be wearing my mask regardless. So with that, I wasn’t aware of any new mandates or anything,” Adam...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Just A Different Place’: The Uncertain Future Of Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s hard to deny that the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to the hustle and bustle of downtown Minneapolis. And as for the future, there’s some bad news and some good news for the biggest city in the Upper Midwest. Jason Mill works in legal services. He’s one of the few who have been working downtown the whole time. “Used to seeing people walking around … before the pandemic. Now the pandemic, it’s just a different place,” Mill said. Roger Peters works in a financial firm and comes in one day a week. “I’ll probably never work downtown fulltime again,” Peters...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Metro Transit Rolls Out Solar-Powered Tech At Bus Stops

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It looks like e-book, but the tablet affixed to the bus stop at the corner of Como Avenue and 15th Avenue Southeast gives real-time transit information powered by the sun. Metro Transit is testing four solar-powered signs at bus stops across Minneapolis, an effort that is cheaper and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. It only needs two hours of sunshine to get batteries charged up and comes at a fraction of the cost of other LCD monitors at other stops, which cost upwards of $20,000 compared to $3,500 to $5,000 per installation of the solar signs, said Jacob Brown, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Man With COVID Transported Out Of Mercy Hospital After Judge’s Order To Keep Patient On Ventilator

Originally published on Jan. 17, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A patient who has been battling COVID-19 on a ventilator for months at a Minnesota hospital has been moved to a hospital in Texas amid an ongoing legal battle between the family and hospital. Last week, an Anoka County judge ordered Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids to keep the Buffalo man, Scott Quiner, on a ventilator. His wife, Anne, said she went to court after she was told by the hospital that nothing more could be done for her husband, and it was time to take him off the ventilator....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Disappointing’: Town Hall Brewery Temporarily Closes Amid COVID Surge, Mandates

Originally published Jan. 16, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –- Town Hall Brewery in Minneapolis will be temporarily shutting its doors to staff and customers for at least the next two weeks, beginning Sunday. Pete Rifakes, who opened Town Hall nearly 25 years ago, says the closure was made for business purposes. January is his slowest month, and the surge in COVID-19 cases is putting people at risk. “A lot of other factors make it easy to say hey, let’s sit back, take a pause,” Rifakes said. One such factor is the city of Minneapolis’ decision to mandate all bars and restaurants to ensure all customers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How to Order Free COVID Tests Starting This Week

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — As COVID-19 cases surge in Minnesota and across the country, doctors are urging people to defend themselves with what works: masks to stop the spread, and tests to know when you’re sick. But both can be tricky to come by. “I went everywhere. Most of them sold out by 5 p.m. so it’s kind of like a race,” Eagan resident Andy Var said. Customers at CVS in Eagan came up short in the race to find at-home COVID-19 tests Monday night. But starting Wednesday, people can order up to four at-home rapid tests per household as part of...
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

2022 Minnesota State Fair: Higher Ticket Prices, Shorter Hours

Originally published on Jan. 17, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fairgoers will pay more to spend less time at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year. Organizers announced Sunday that ticket prices will increase by a dollar for the 2022 fair. That means regular admission will run $17 and tickets for kids and seniors will cost $15. Admission for children under 4 will remain free. Through Jan. 31, discounted tickets can be purchased for $13 online. On Feb. 1, that early price goes up to $14. The fair will also open an hour later and close an hour earlier for the first 11 days. From Aug....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Students Hold Walkout Over District’s Response To COVID Pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A student walkout was held Tuesday in St. Paul, with hundreds across the district demanding better COVID-19 precautions to stay in school. Some of the St. Paul students in the group Minnesota Teen Activists, which organized the walkout, met Tuesday morning to announce their demands for the district, which include more KN95 or N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning. Last week, the district said all St. Paul schools will remain open for in-person learning, as several other districts shifted online. The district says...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Owatonna Igloo: Family Builds Giant, Colorful Shelter In Front Yard

OWATONNA, Minn. (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota family is embracing the cold in a creative, vibrant way. Ashley and Ryan Thorson built a giant igloo in their front yard for their three sons. “To keep three boys occupied and entertained takes some creative doing sometimes,” Ashley said. For three nights, they froze colored water in aluminum trays into hundreds of blocks of ice. Then it took more than 12 hours over four days to construct the igloo, sticking the ice blocks together with snow. “You get about two thirds of the way through and you don’t want to do it anymore, but you’re way...
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Tuesday Brings Big, Blustery Temperature Swing

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived frigid, and while it’s not coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the Twin Cities reached a high temperature of 42 degrees Monday, which is typical of mid-March. No snow will fall overnight, but it will certainly get blown all around in northern Minnesota, which got some fresh snow Tuesday. Wind speeds will be has fast as 40 mph throughout the state, including the metro. The National Weather...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnetonka Becomes The Latest Suburb To Institute A Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities suburb has approved a mask mandate as the state struggles with the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Minnetonka City Council voted Friday to approve an emergency ordinance for a mask mandate. The ordinance will go into effect Tuesday, applying to individuals over the age of 5 in indoor settings. Exemptions to the mandate include: those unable to accommodate face coverings; performers, athletes and stuff for competitions or performances; peopel actively exercising at any indoor facility; religious institutions; and in public or private school facilities. Minnetonka becomes the third Twin Cities suburb to institute a mask mandates this week. Earlier, both Golden Valley and Hopkins instituted mandates. These suburban mandates come after Minneapolis and St. Paul reinstated mask mandates last week. Another large city, Duluth, has also instituted a 30-day mask mandate. These mandates come as the surge in COVID-19 cases from the highly-contagious Omicron variant has caused disruptions across virtually all industries, from trucking to health care. As of Friday, the state’s positivity rate has reached a record high of 21.6%. Earlier this week, officials in Minnetonka notified residents that a mask mandate was under consideration and asked for their input.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Updated Guidelines For Quarantining COVID-Exposed Kids Puts Some Parents In Tough Spot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kids in child care may no longer have to quarantine, even if they’re exposed to COVID. The Minnesota Department of Human Services informed child care license holders last week that they no longer need to quarantine children or staff who are exposed to a positive case. Providers will still have to inform families when there’s been an exposure, leaving parents faced with a choice of protecting their child’s health or protecting their jobs. Jillian Flower, from Minnetonka, has two children. She received word that their daycare will follow the updated guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Human Services regarding...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Educators Plan To Rally On MLK Jr. Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis educators say they plan to rally Monday for higher pay for hourly educators on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Educators are calling for higher pay and benefits for education support professionals and hourly workers in the Minneapolis Public Schools, according to a release from the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers. “Minneapolis ESPs are not making enough to get by, they are not making enough to stay and they are not making enough to accept the status quo,” said Shaun Laden, ESP chapter president of the MFT. The education support professionals, which includes special education assistants and child care providers, are negotiating a new contract with the MPS, said the release. ESP’s are asking for starting compensation to increase from $20,000s to $35,000 a year by increasing hours and increasing hourly pay. The group is also negotiating for more affordable health insurance for individuals and families. The release says more than 10% of the education support professional jobs in the MPS are unfilled due to the staffing crisis during the surge of Omicron. Organizers say they plan to march through downtown Minneapolis starting at 2 p.m. Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Here Are Ways To Prove Your Vaccination Status At Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants And More

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Starting Jan. 19, anyone looking to visit a Minneapolis or St. Paul bar, restaurant, sporting event, or any other indoor venue serving food or drink, will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result from a test taken within the last 72 hours. For those who are vaccinated, city leaders say it’s as simple as presenting the physical card, or a photo of the card itself. FAQ: What To Know About The Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul There are other options, however. The Minnesota Department of Health has partnered with the Docket...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

New Antiviral Treatment Pulls Man From COVID’s Depths: ‘It Is Life Changing’

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man credits a newly-available antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 with keeping him out of the hospital. Jeff Carlson, 61, is high risk for severe illness with COVID-19, and met the requirements to get the treatment due to his Type 1 diabetes. He did his best to avoid being infected, and despite being vaccinated and boosted, he tested positive a week ago. “I wasn’t sure I was going to make it, going to be able to pull out of it, situation of having COVID. That’s how bad it was starting to get,” Carlson said. “COVID...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Climbs To 21.6%, Over 11K Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The average positivity rate continues its climb, hitting 21.6% in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health. Other key figures are also on the rise: the state is seeing 154.6 cases per 100,000 residents, a steep ascent from 52.8, which was recorded less than a month ago. Hospitalizations are at 23.1 per 100,000 residents. Credit: Minnesota Department Of Health In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday said the state is “in the worst of it,” and doesn’t anticipate the situation to alleviate for...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Anoka No Longer Requiring Pet Licenses, Rabies Shots

ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) – The City of Anoka no longer requires pets to be licensed or get a rabies shot. In a city with a population of 17,500, just 172 pets were registered, meaning the vast majority were already not following the recently-removed law. Originally, the law was put in place to help lost dogs get home, and not not let the impound lot fill up. “It had good intentions, it just kind of failed in application, because not enough people complied,” said Devon Thomas Treadwell, who cofounded The Retrievers, a large nonprofit that finds lost dogs across Minnesota. Pet licenses have become antiquated largely because of social media’s role in finding lost animals. “We get a lot of positive responses and we usually end up placing 99% of our pets,” said city councilmember Erik Skogquist. Pets are still required to have a form of identification. The city council decided to drop the requirement for pets to get their rabies vaccine because the disease is so rare in Minnesota. But there’s still a risk of losing your dog if they don’t have their shots and bite someone. Ramsey County and the City of St. Michael are among other places in Minnesota to not require pet licenses.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Meet The Twin Cities Men’s Knitting Club

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some of us have had to get creative over the past two years, for our minds and for our sanity. One hobby that has exploded in popularity amidst the pandemic is knitting. According to Forbes, the company We are Knitters has seen a 75% increase in people ordering products. It’s a hobby many of us associate with grandmothers. But Minnesota has a growing group of men who love to knit. (credit: CBS) They all have their projects, and they all have their reasons. “For me it’s a creative outlet,” Bill Matey said. “It’s a great social outlet. You’re coming to a like community...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge Orders Mercy Hospital To Keep COVID Patient On Ventilator

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge in Anoka County has ordered Mercy Hospital to keep a patient battling COVID-19 on a ventilator, the latest development in an ongoing legal battle with the man’s family. Earlier, Anne Quiner went to the courts to keep her husband Scott, a father of three, alive. He contracted COVID-19 at the end of October for the second time and went to the hospital. Already on a ventilator, the Buffalo man was transferred to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids about a week later. “He’s a wonderful man,” Anne Quiner said in an interview with WCCO. “(We’ve been) married 35 years.” More...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
