Lucien Laviscount, Evan Mock Attend Fendi Men’s Fall 2022 Show in Milan

FENDI ’S HEARTTHROBS: Fendi helped bring some front row attention to a men’s fashion week that has been much more about safety and the clothes than celebrity-gawking.

Actor Lucien Laviscount, the most recent addition to the “Emily in Paris” cast, and Evan Mock, of “Gossip Girl” fame, turned up to support the Italian brand, both dutifully excited.

Laviscount, who donned Fendi ’s single-breasted Klein blue suit and matching logo-ed fluid shirt, said it was his first time in Milan.

Talking about “Emily in Paris,” the hit Netflix series that made a splash since it debuted in 2020 attracting viewers who couldn’t get enough of the characters’ style and over-the-top storyline, he was clearly upbeat about the recently announced renewal for seasons three and four, a few weeks after the much-anticipated second season aired.

Laviscount plays Alfie, an English banker in Emily’s French class, who soon becomes her love interest, in a triangle with the blue-eyed chef Gabriel, interpreted by Lucas Bravo.

“I am so happy for the guys, they deserve everything, Lily is like a wonderful human being to work with, so they deserve it,” the British Laviscount said, referring to co-star Lily Collins .

He was mum about other upcoming projects and, finding his way to his seat, said he was looking forward to “something new and fresh” to be paraded on the catwalk. “I am ready to see what the world’s going to be wearing for the rest of the year.”

A few seats away, Mock shared some tidbits on what to expect from season two of “Gossip Girl,” HBO Max’s recent reboot of the CW original series of the same name which is set nine years after the original website went dark.

“I can’t really talk about it but there’s so much going on that you guys are going to be sick of it by the end of it,” said Mock, a Fendi favorite who’s attended the brand’s shows in the past.

He dodged questions on the evolution of the triangle love affair of his character Aki Menzies with Max Wolfe and Audrey Hope, played by Thomas Doherty and Emily Alyn Lind, respectively, but confirmed it will definitely go on in season two. No release date has been set.

Oscar-nominated director and fashion darling Luca Guadagnino was also mum about his most talked about upcoming project, Apple’s Audrey Hepburn biopic with Rooney Mara set to play the “Breakfast at Tiffany‘s” iconic actress. The filmmaker is busy putting the final touches on “Bones and All,” a romance-horror movie based on the book of the same name by American novelist Camille DeAngelis. It stars Mark Rylance, Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, reuniting the director with the young Hollywood sensation and main character of “Call Me By Your Name.”