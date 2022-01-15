ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Lucien Laviscount, Evan Mock Attend Fendi Men’s Fall 2022 Show in Milan

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pirx5_0dml6fpd00

Click here to read the full article.

FENDI ’S HEARTTHROBS: Fendi helped bring some front row attention to a men’s fashion week that has been much more about safety and the clothes than celebrity-gawking.

Actor Lucien Laviscount, the most recent addition to the “Emily in Paris” cast, and Evan Mock, of “Gossip Girl” fame, turned up to support the Italian brand, both dutifully excited.

More from WWD

Laviscount, who donned Fendi ’s single-breasted Klein blue suit and matching logo-ed fluid shirt, said it was his first time in Milan.

Talking about “Emily in Paris,” the hit Netflix series that made a splash since it debuted in 2020 attracting viewers who couldn’t get enough of the characters’ style and over-the-top storyline, he was clearly upbeat about the recently announced renewal for seasons three and four, a few weeks after the much-anticipated second season aired.

Laviscount plays Alfie, an English banker in Emily’s French class, who soon becomes her love interest, in a triangle with the blue-eyed chef Gabriel, interpreted by Lucas Bravo.

“I am so happy for the guys, they deserve everything, Lily is like a wonderful human being to work with, so they deserve it,” the British Laviscount said, referring to co-star Lily Collins .

He was mum about other upcoming projects and, finding his way to his seat, said he was looking forward to “something new and fresh” to be paraded on the catwalk. “I am ready to see what the world’s going to be wearing for the rest of the year.”

A few seats away, Mock shared some tidbits on what to expect from season two of “Gossip Girl,” HBO Max’s recent reboot of the CW original series of the same name which is set nine years after the original website went dark.

“I can’t really talk about it but there’s so much going on that you guys are going to be sick of it by the end of it,” said Mock, a Fendi favorite who’s attended the brand’s shows in the past.

He dodged questions on the evolution of the triangle love affair of his character Aki Menzies with Max Wolfe and Audrey Hope, played by Thomas Doherty and Emily Alyn Lind, respectively, but confirmed it will definitely go on in season two. No release date has been set.

Oscar-nominated director and fashion darling Luca Guadagnino was also mum about his most talked about upcoming project, Apple’s Audrey Hepburn biopic with Rooney Mara set to play the “Breakfast at Tiffany‘s” iconic actress. The filmmaker is busy putting the final touches on “Bones and All,” a romance-horror movie based on the book of the same name by American novelist Camille DeAngelis. It stars Mark Rylance, Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, reuniting the director with the young Hollywood sensation and main character of “Call Me By Your Name.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Prada Men’s Fall 2022

For those who remember pre-pandemic fashion with nostalgia, seeing Jeff Goldblum and nine other actors such as Kyle MacLachlan and Asa Butterfield walking the Prada runway instantly triggered a sweet memory: The brand’s iconic fall 2012 show that saw the likes of Willem Dafoe, Gary Oldman and Adrien Brody parading to loud cheers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kim Jones Unveils ‘The Fendi Set,’ a Tribute Book

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Kim Jones is sending a love letter to the house of Fendi and reiterating his admiration for the Bloomsbury group of artists and writers, Virginia Woolf in particular. His deep appreciation has resulted in a 230-page book, “The Fendi Set,” which will be published by Rizzoli this year to commemorate the centenary of Woolf’s birth.More from WWDFendi Men's Fall 2022Fendi x Skims Collection: See the PhotosJurnee Smollett's Photo Diary from the Dior Show Jones has been so fascinated by Bloomsbury that his first couture show for Fendi in January 2021, shortly after being...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Wears Linda Evangelista’s Vintage Dress From 1992 For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya and a vintage Valentino — need we say more? See photos of the actress wearing the glamorous gown for the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premiere. Coming out in vintage style! Zendaya came to the Euphoria season 2 ready to serve in some vintage glamour, wearing a gorgeous spring/summer 1992 Valentino dress. The 25-year-old actress, who was styled by Law Roach, showed up to the Jan. 5 Los Angeles event in the strapless black-and-white striped gown originally debuted on the catwalk in ’92 by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucien Laviscount
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Thomas Doherty
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Lily Collins
Person
Rooney Mara
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Emily Alyn Lind
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments of 2021

The real rising stars this year were the men. Considering the mess of a year we’ve had, we should all be slightly shocked at how good the red carpet fashion was in 2021. And when I say good, I mean seriously good. In February, it was clear that 2021...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Fendi leads Milan trends with feminine silhouettes for men

Milan menswear designers seem to have decided on the answer, but the question remains: Have the pandemic lockdowns emboldened men to embrace a more feminine silhouette, including skirts, mini-dresses and cape coats?The Milan Fashion Week of previews for next winter and fall continued for the second day Saturday, with guests enjoying the pandemic norm of social distancing compared to previous cramped shoulder-to-shoulder seating. The calendar was slimmed down after the omicron variant started its surge in Italy last month, but that live shows went ahead at all was a sign of optimism after January 2021’s digital-only Milan Fashion Week....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Fashion Week#Italian#Wwd Antonio Marras Men#Vien Men#Msgm Men S Fall 2022#English#French#British#Cw
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
AFP

Jeff Goldblum takes to catwalk for Prada in Milan

Miuccia Prada looked to Hollywood for inspiration as the Italian luxury label unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2022-23 collection on Sunday using 10 actors including Hollywood A-lister Jeff Goldblum to model the classical chic menswear, all the while bending some rules. Among them were David Lynch favourite Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Jeff Goldblum ("The Fly", "Jurassic Park"), Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education") and Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Bright Star"). Some seemed out of their element, despite their wealth of experience as actors. Prada said it wanted to use "real men, recognised figures... who offer a new facet of reality" as actors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Jeff Goldblum closes Prada’s menswear show at Milan Fashion Week

Jeff Goldblum closed Prada’s menswear show at the Milan Fashion Week on Sunday (16 January).The Italian luxury fashion house showcased its latest autumn/winter 2022 menswear collection during the event. It was the second physical runway show to be held by Prada since designer Raf Simons joined the fashion house in 2020.Goldblum walked down the runway in a black overcoat with bands of fluffy faux fur. The 69-year-old actor emerged from a purple-lit tunnel, as if surprised to find himself on a runway, then sashayed merrily along.Actor Kyle MacLachlan opened the fashion event by walking the runway in front of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Fall/Winter 2022 Men's Fashion Show Schedule, a Guide

Fashion Month is fast approaching and, as the world weathers a surge in COVID-19 cases, the viability of travel and in-person gatherings remains up in the air. The Fall/Winter 2022 season will kick off with men's shows, starting in Milan on January 14. Already, big-ticket names including JW Anderson and Giorgio Armani have canceled their shows, instead opting for a digital format (Anderson is abandoning Italy entirely, holding his showroom in London instead).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Rooney Mara to Play Audrey Hepburn in Apple Biopic Directed by Luca Guadagnino

A biopic of iconic actress Audrey Hepburn starring Rooney Mara is in the works at Apple, Variety has confirmed. Oscar-nominated “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino will helm the project, with Mara producing and “The Giver” co-writer Michael Mitnick penning the script. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Hepburn is an acting legend celebrated for her performances in classics like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “My Fair Lady,” “Wait Until Dark,” “Charade” and “Sabrina.” During her four-decade career, Hepburn achieved EGOT status, winning Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy awards, the last of which she received posthumously. She was also a dedicated...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Hunter Schafer Is a Punk Rock Princess in Rick Owens and Vera Wang

As a winter storm rages through the south and New York City gets its first snow of the year, over in Los Angeles, the ultra-short hemline trend continues to take flight. On Monday night, Hunter Schafer took a cue from Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner and bared her legs while stepping out for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Euphoria star topped off her embroidered tulle Vera Wang mini dress with another of 2022’s biggest trends: black leather, in the form of combat boots by Elvio Zanon and a cropped hooded jacket by Prada. (The house recently named Schafer, along with Tom Holland, its faces of spring 2022.) Cue up Something Corporate’s “Punk Rock Princess”: She very well could have been the school’s coolest alt girl on her way to prom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Cobra Kai,’ Riverdale, ‘This Is Us,’ & ‘Black-ish’ Among PaleyFest LA Lineup

PaleyFest LA has released the line-up for its 39th annual television festival, set at the Dolby Theater in April from the 2nd to the 10th. For the first time in 3 years, the celebration will take place in person. Attendees will be treated to conversations with the casts of This Is Us; Superman & Lois; Black-ish; Ghosts; The Neighborhood; Hacks; Cobra Kai; Riverdale; Better Call Saul; A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i; and Emily in Paris. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wallpaper*

Milan Fashion Week men’s A/W 2022: Prada to Fendi

When it came to the A/W 2022 menswear season in Milan, aficionados at home – and those watching IRL in the Italian city – had a sweep of style heroes to choose from. At Prada, a host of actors emerged from a futuristic illuminated tunnel at its Fondazione Prada Deposito space, including Twin Peaks’ Kyle MacLachlan, dinosaur-digging (and previously unofficial Prada mascot) Jeff Goldblum, Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders and Sex Education’s Otis Butterfield. Meanwhile, at Dolce & Gabbana, the label appealed to Gen-Z fans, with a performance from a sequin suit-clad Machine Gun Kelly.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

15K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy