ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to get free at-home COVID tests under new government program

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMu6G_0dml6aQ000

(NEXSTAR) – When omicron started to take off in the U.S., the White House announced it would do more to help people access at-home COVID-19 tests. Starting Saturday, the biggest part of the plan so far takes effect.

Private health insurers are now required to cover eight home tests per month for each of their members.

Depending on when and where you purchase the at-home tests, which typically retail for about $25 for a kit containing two tests, you may be able to get it covered by insurance on the spot, says the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

But many people, especially in the program’s initial stages, will need to pay for the tests out of pocket and then file for reimbursement from their health insurance.

How can you tell if your N95 or KN95 mask is fake?

If you do pay out of pocket, you’ll want to keep your receipt as proof of purchase. You’ll need to file a claim for reimbursement with your health insurance company, not the federal government. (Call the number on your insurance card or check the company’s website for more information.)

Insurers are only required to cover kits purchased after Saturday, Jan. 15, so you might not have any luck filing a claim for tests you’ve bought in the past.

How much money you can be reimbursed for depends on if your insurer has set up a “network of preferred stores, pharmacies, and online retailers at which you can obtain a test with no out-of-pocket expense,” explains CMS .

If your insurance company has set up a way for your to get a test without paying upfront, then you will get up to $12 per test. If your insurer has not set up its own network or way for you to get the test through them, then they’ll owe you the full cost of the test kit, even if it’s more than $12.

Woman gets 4 years in prison for stealing COVID funds, taking Miami vacation

“For example, if an individual buys a two-pack for $34, and the plan or insurer has not set up a system to cover costs upfront, then the plan or insurer would have to reimburse the $34 instead of $24,” says CMS.

You won’t need to meet any sort of deductible first in order to qualify.

Each insured individual qualifies for eight tests per month. That means a married couple would be covered for 16 tests per month and a family of four would get 32.

Some people may be granted an exception to the eight-test limit by their doctor if more regular testing is needed for an underlying medical condition, for example.

The trouble, for the time being, will be finding these at-home tests in stores. Many pharmacies and online retailers are still sold out or in short supply.

All of the above requirements only apply to people covered under private health insurance. People covered by Medicare, an estimated 18% of the American population , won’t be able to get the cost of at-home test kits reimbursed by their insurance plan.

However, people covered by Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) will be eligible for reimbursement, and they should check with their state program for specifics.

The government plans to distribute 1 billion at-home rapid tests, as well as N95 face masks, directly to Americans. Anyone, regardless of health insurance status, will be eligible. Americans will also soon be able to sign up to get a test mailed to them.

On Friday, the White House announced the federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday , Jan. 19. Supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday as the White House looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home. Starting on Jan. 19, the website COVIDTests.gov will provide tests at no cost, including no […]
U.S. POLITICS
WTAJ

Nearly 20 storage units broken into, state police investigate

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after nearly 20 storage units in Cambria County were broken into, state police say. According to state police, on Dec. 29, Storage units at Portage Storage, located off of Portage Street in Portage Township, were broken into and had weapons along with other items stolen out of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday

Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Plans#Covid#Health Plan#Omicron#The White House#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#N95#Cms
Complex

Biden Administration to Start Mailing At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Free—Here’s How to Get It

The Biden administration is sending at-home COVID-19 tests starting next week, and will allow Americans to redeem tests at no cost through their insurance, too. Starting Saturday, Jan. 15, Americans with private insurance will be able to purchase at-home testing kits online or in stores, and get them reimbursed through a simple claim with their insurer. In order to do so, a receipt must be provided, and tests will not be subject to deductibles. Insurers have since detailed a list of the preferred storefronts and pharmacies through which to purchase these tests, as they will only reimburse up to $12 per test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wtva.com

Federal COVID-⁠19 tests website available for orders

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Every home in the United States is eligible to order four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. According to HHS, orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Open the link below to order.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Biden to Double At-Home Covid-Test Order, Provide Masks (2)

President Joe Biden said his administration will double its order of rapid Covid tests to send to Americans, while also distributing “high quality” masks to help fight a surge of cases of the omicron variant. Biden announced the plan to buy another 500 million at-home tests after widespread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Free COVID-19 test rollout begins early online

A day ahead of the scheduled rollout of free COVID-19 tests distributed by the Biden administration, some Americans are already placing orders for their free deliveries through a form posted by the U.S. Postal Service. The White House announced last week that it would publicly launch the site covidtests.gov on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. website to order free COVID-19 tests is now up and running

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. government's new COVIDTests.gov website, set up for American households to order four free COVID-19 tests amid the Omicron variant surge, is up and running ahead of its official launch on Wednesday, the White House said. U.S. households can secure four tests at no...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy