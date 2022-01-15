ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tsunami advisory issued for West Coast after eruption of undersea volcano

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmOU1_0dml6ZU900

(NEXSTAR) – A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington after an undersea volcano erupted in the Tonga Islands.

The National Tsunami Warning Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), added that “some impacts are expected” along the West Coast of the United States.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, also operated by the NOAA, had issued its own advisory for the state of Hawaii , warning that waves may be a hazard to swimmers, boaters, or anyone near the shore.

Specifically, the National Tsunami Warning Center issued the advisory for the following areas:

  • The coast of the California/Mexico border to the Oregon/California border, including San Francisco Bay
  • The coast of Oregon, from the California/Oregon border to the Washington/Oregon border, including the Columbia River estuary coast
  • The outer coast of Washington from the Oregon/Washington border to Slip Point, Columbia River estuary coast, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast
  • In British Columbia, from the north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, the Juan de Fuca Strait coast
  • In Southeast Alaska, including the inner and outer coast from the British Columbia/Alaska border to Cape Fairweather
  • In South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, including the Pacific coasts from Cape Fairweather to Unimak Pass
  • The Aleutian Islands , Unimak Pass to Attu, including the Pribilof Islands

More detailed maps can be found at the NOAA’s Tsunami Warning System website.

Tsunami activity was expected to begin as early as 6 a.m. in parts of Alaska, 7:35 a.m. in parts of California, 7:55 a.m. in parts of Oregon, 8:30 a.m. in parts of British Columbia, and 8:35 a.m. in parts of Washington.

The tsunami, caused by an undersea volcano located about 40 miles from Tonga’s capital and visible from space , sent waves crashing across Tonga’s shorelines, the Associated Press reported on Saturday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Transport was also seriously disrupted, with drivers warned of hazardous road conditions and major travel headaches from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
natureworldnews.com

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Vancouver Island#Coasts#Extreme Weather#Nexstar#Noaa#Slip Point#Tsunami Warning System
WTAJ

Shredded Italian Chicken with Village Eatinghouse

Melanie and Clay Phillips from Village Eatinghouse stop by the 814 Kitchen to show us how they make their shredded Italian Chicken. It’s so easy. It only requires TWO ingredients: Boneless chicken thighs and Village Eatinghouse Simple & Sour Italian sauce. Their sauces are for any season — not just summer!
RECIPES
WTAJ

Science with Shields: Episode #98 – Frozen Bubbles

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to freeze a bubble!. On a day that temperatures are in the single digits or lower, you want to bundle up and head outside with your bubbles. Try to make sure it is a relatively calm day so your bubble does not pop quickly. If you do not have bubbles, you can make your own. To make your own, mix a cup of water, two tablespoons of corn syrup with four tablespoons of dish soap. Next, blow bubbles and try to catch one on your wand. Sit it down and watch it freeze! You should see tiny ice crystals all over the bubble if you look closely! If you have a hard time seeing your ice crystals you will know your bubble is frozen when it goes from a clear color to more of a milky color.
SCIENCE
WTAJ

We’ll have a very brief warm-up before an arctic blast comes our way

A warm front will pass well to our north tonight. We’ll just have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. These clouds combined with a light southwesterly breeze will help temperatures to rise from late-evening low temperatures in the upper teens to near 20 to the middle to perhaps upper 20s by morning.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTAJ

Help your organization earn some money through Marianna’s Fundraisers

TIPTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for an opportunity to help your organization raise money, Marianna’s Fundraisers is here to help!. Marianna’s Fundraisers has a variety of fresh pizzas and hoagies that your organization can sell. Sales manager, Juls Bratton joined Rebecca in the 814...
TIPTON, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy