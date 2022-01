Ex Judas Priest touring guitarist, Andy Sneap, stated that he is “incredibly” disappointed by the band’s decision to perform as a quartet on their upcoming tour. Sneap co-produced Judas Priest’s most recent album, Firepower, began touring with the band four years ago in place of guitarist Glenn Tipton. Tipton, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease eight years ago, stepped down from touring in 2018. Priest announced that their next tour would see them as… “an even more powerful, relentless four-piece heavy metal band.” The band thanked Andy for all he has “done and continuing to be in the production team” for the group’s next studio album.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO