We’re only two episodes into A Discovery of Witches Season 3, but it is based on a book. Does Gallowglass die in the book? Will he die in the series?. Steve Cree is stealing our hearts as Gallowglass. If you’ve read the novel A Book of Life by Deborah Harkness, you’ll know how it all ends for this character. We haven’t seen how it plays out just yet in the series (not in the U.S., anyway!) but there is a strong chance that the storyline is going to play out in the same way.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO