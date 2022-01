If there’s a man around town, then that man’s more than likely to be Sal Pitti. Whether he’s rolling up in his car to check on any reported problems, meeting with developers planning to build up in the Port Jeff Station area, running civic gatherings or attending town meetings focused on residential issues, it’s not hard to find the shaved head and thick, salt and pepper beard as the marked signs of his presence.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO