GOP state lawmakers call for reform of 'failed policies' at DCFS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Republican lawmakers are calling for hearings into what they call a “cycle of failure” at the state’s Department of Children and Family Services.

This follows DCFS Director Marc Smith being held in contempt of court and fined $1,000 a day for what a judge saw as failures involving three children.

Republican lawmakers, including State Representative Tom Weber, of Fox Lake, held a Zoom news conference addressing the issue.

"Our state is failing at the single most important job we have-the care of our children most vulnerable," he said.

"Governor Prtizker has shown that he is not willing to act, so it's time Democrats and Republicans join together in the state assembly to truly reform the failed policies of this agency."

DCFS spokesman Bill McCaffrey said, in a statement, the agency is “working aggressively addressing the decades long challenge of a lack of community resources and facilities for children with complex behavioral health needs.”