Since Anthony Davis was sidelined with an MCL injury, the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the worst defensive units in the NBA. The Lakers were just blown out by the Denver Nuggets, a matchup where Davis could have certainly helped against a player like Nikola Jokic. The star big man was recently seen shooting jumpers prior to the team’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, which means he could return soon, but L.A. has work to do to catch up in the standings.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO