Playoff football is well underway as we conclude Wild Card weekend in the NFL, and college hoops begin heating up with an eye towards March Madness! Here in our neck of the woods, we just completed our first week back from an extended winter break, and thanks to snow and ice, we enjoyed a few extra days off to get Christmas decorations down, and to unwind from the holidays, as we push into 2022 hoping for a continued sense of renewal, and to cheer on our student-athletes of The Dalles High School!

THE DALLES, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO