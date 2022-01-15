Sunday Tips

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday. Neat And Dandy can continue his rich vein of form since he joined Mark Loughnane's stable by completing a hat-trick in the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap at Southwell. Bought out of Richard...

Wednesday Tips

Gran Luna is Keith Hamer's best Wednesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting. Gran Luna can repeat the battling qualities she showed when landing a narrow success at Newbury last time on her return to the Berkshire venue on Wednesday. The verdict may only...
EFL highlights and round-up: Fulham extend lead; Wigan, Sutton win

Fulham scored six goals for the third Championship game in succession as they strolled to a convincing 6-2 win over Birmingham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday. Tap here to see highlights from all of the Sky Bet Championship matches... Marco Silva's men - who beat Reading 7-0 on January 11...
The Ashes: Who could be in England XI for 2025/26 series in Australia?

Okay, probably not, but someone will have to lead the attack in four years' time as England look to defeat Australia in a Test series Down Under, something they have now not done in over a decade. Finding batters who can score runs, not just in Australia but anywhere, is...
County schedule, split coaches and end Ashes obsession - how do England fix their Test cricket?

A thoroughly-dismal Ashes series for England came to an end in utterly-predictable circumstances in Hobart as their batting line-up disintegrated one last time. Of course, heavy defeats in Australia are nothing new for England with 5-0 hammerings in 2006/07 and 2013/14 and another 4-0 reverse on their last tour, and yet the feeling persists that Joe Root's side managed to plumb new depths with the manner in which they succumbed without so much as laying a glove on the hosts.
The Independent

Neil Robertson dominates Barry Hawkins to win second Masters title

Neil Robertson claimed his second Masters title with a 10-4 victory over Barry Hawkins at Alexandra Palace.The 39-year-old Australian champion in 2012, dominated after Hawkins suffered from a slice of misfortune in the fifth frame with the score at 2-2.Hawkins fouled the green with his sleeve and Robertson, who took advantage of a free ball to clear and take the frame, never looked back to take the £250,000 winner’s prize.Neil Robertson has won the @CazooUK Masters, beating Barry Hawkins 10-4 in the final #CazooMasters @nr147 pic.twitter.com/4TRDVYy1kc— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) January 16, 2022“I’m so happy to win this wonderful...
Horse Racing
Ottis Gibson: Former West Indies international named new Yorkshire head coach

Ottis Gibson has been announced as Yorkshire's new head coach on a three-year deal. The club announced that the 52-year-old, who has previously been head coach for the West Indies and South Africa as well as working as a bowling coach for England, is the latest new addition to a much-changed backroom staff at Headingley.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Rory McIlroy's near-misses, Collin Morikawa's No 1 hopes and more

Can Rory McIlroy finally win in Abu Dhabi after years of near-misses? We look at some of the possible storylines to follow in the first DP World Tour event of the year. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the first of back-to-back Rolex Series events and the start of a four-week 'Middle East Swing', with three of the world's top 10 in action and the tournament taking place at Yas Links for the first time in its history.
