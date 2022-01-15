Sunday Tips

A thoroughly-dismal Ashes series for England came to an end in utterly-predictable circumstances in Hobart as their batting line-up disintegrated one last time. Of course, heavy defeats in Australia are nothing new for England with 5-0 hammerings in 2006/07 and 2013/14 and another 4-0 reverse on their last tour, and yet the feeling persists that Joe Root's side managed to plumb new depths with the manner in which they succumbed without so much as laying a glove on the hosts.

