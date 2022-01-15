Sunday Tips

Neil Robertson claimed his second Masters title with a 10-4 victory over Barry Hawkins at Alexandra Palace.The 39-year-old Australian champion in 2012, dominated after Hawkins suffered from a slice of misfortune in the fifth frame with the score at 2-2.Hawkins fouled the green with his sleeve and Robertson, who took advantage of a free ball to clear and take the frame, never looked back to take the £250,000 winner’s prize.Neil Robertson has won the @CazooUK Masters, beating Barry Hawkins 10-4 in the final #CazooMasters @nr147 pic.twitter.com/4TRDVYy1kc— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) January 16, 2022“I’m so happy to win this wonderful...
