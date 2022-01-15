ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

San Mateo County’s $7M in PPE left outside, damaged by recent rainstorms

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1qTx_0dml392n00

About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday.

San Mateo County officials acknowledged the disaster following a KGO news report, published Thursday, that showed video of scores of sodden boxes outside the San Mateo Event Center in the San Francisco Bay Area.

San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, is among the wealthiest counties in the nation. Workers are inspecting the damaged boxes to see if the items inside — many of them individually wrapped — will still be usable. The undamaged goods will be donated to a nonprofit.

The county plans to hire an investigator to figure out how the items were left outside since mid-September, when they were moved to an outdoor fenced-in area to make room for an event at the center.

The boxes should have been brought back indoors once the event was over, according to Friday’s statement from County Manager Mike Callagy.

“It clearly is a mistake by the county,” Callagy told KGO in an interview.

The equipment in the boxes included PPE like non-medical-grade isolation gowns, sterile gowns, face shields and goggles as well as cleaning supplies such as bleach and mop buckets and handles, the statement said.

The county’s supply of gloves and masks — including N95 and KN95 respirators — are stored indoors.

Callagy’s statement said the county purchased the items early in the pandemic when PPE was becoming scarce nationwide so that local first responders and medical providers would have what they needed. The demand for the equipment has decreased as the pandemic has continued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

California surpasses 7 million COVID cases, with 1 million recorded in 1 week

California has recorded more than 7 million coronavirus cases, after its fastest accumulation of reported infections in the history of the pandemic. The unprecedented count, recorded in California’s databases late Monday, comes one week after the state tallied its 6 millionth coronavirus case. Even during last winter’s disastrous wave, new infections increased more slowly. It took a little […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Here are the California counties with the highest COVID vaccination rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. But as vaccination rates lagged, the U.S. saw new COVID-19 surges, including one fueled by the delta coronavirus variant in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Stacker compiled a list of the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
San Mateo County, CA
Government
KTLA

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Idyllwild

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck near Idyllwild in Riverside County Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor hit at 11:39 p.m., about 6 miles from the Idyllwild-Pine Cove area in the San Jacinto Mountains. The quake, which was also about 10 miles from Valle Vista, 13 miles from Palm Springs and 37 […]
KTLA

$50B U.S. plan to help stave off wildfires by more aggressively thinning forests near neighborhoods

The Biden administration said Tuesday it will significantly expand efforts to stave off catastrophic wildfires that have torched areas of the U.S. West by more aggressively thinning forests around “hot spots” where nature and neighborhoods collide. As climate change heats up and dries out the West, administration officials said they have crafted a $50 billion […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppe#Extreme Weather#Kgo#N95
KTLA

Mayor Garcetti names 1st female LAFD fire chief

Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday nominated Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department. With Chief Ralph Terrazas retiring after nearly 40 years of service, Crowley would become the first woman to lead the agency if she is confirmed by the City Council. Crowley, who is currently Acting Administrative Operations Chief Deputy and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

COVID-19 cases in L.A. County increased tenfold in one month

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County on Monday increased tenfold from exactly one month ago, highlighting the stark reality of a winter surge largely driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. A total of 31,576 new COVID-19 cases were documented on Monday — up ten times the number of cases reported on Dec. 17, 2021, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

3 dead after vehicle flies off 210 Freeway in Pasadena

Three people have died after the car they were in flew off the freeway and landed on surface streets in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, said Officer Kimball of the CHP. The roads intersect near the […]
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

L.A. County sees highest COVID death rate in 10 months

Los Angeles County saw an average of 40 coronavirus deaths a day over the past week, the highest such rate in nearly 10 months, a sign that the prolific Omicron variant may be deadlier than many initially believed. The county’s daily COVID-19 death rate has doubled in just a week, officials said. According to a […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Mild temps with good to moderate air quality

Look for afternoon temperatures to remain mostly in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday. Air quality is expected to be good in most areas, with a few moderate readings around the Southland. A high pressure system will begin to build late Tuesday and continue through the weekend. Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected to arrive […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy