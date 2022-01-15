How to get free at-home COVID tests under new government program
Private health insurers are now required to cover eight home tests per month for each of their members. Here's how to get your free tests.
Private health insurers are now required to cover eight home tests per month for each of their members. Here's how to get your free tests.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0