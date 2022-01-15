ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal For Manchester United After Aston Villa's Keeper Emiliano Martinez's Howler

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United the lead at Villa Park after an absolute howler from Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez and you can see the goal here.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Aston Villa Starting XI

Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, Douglas Luiz, Morgan Sanson, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa Subs

Jed Steer, Matt Targett, Kortney Hause, Tim Iroegbunam, Kaine Kesler, Ashley Young, Philippe Coutinho, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cameron Archer

Manchester United Starting XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga, Edinson Cavani

Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Brentford | Premier League | EPL

1 hour ago

Liverpool Set To Be Without Mohamed Salah Or Sadio Mane For First Time In Nearly Five Years

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho, Juan Mata, Donny Van De Beek

Aston Villa will face Manchester United for the second time in six days on Saturday when they meet at Villa Park in the Premier League and here are the confirmed line ups.

The two teams met at Old Trafford on Monday in the FA Cup with United edging to a 1-0 victory through an early Scott McTominay goal.

The scoreline flattered Ralf Rangnick's team however as Villa were a constant threat throughout and unfortunate to have a goal chalked off by VAR in the second half.

After the game on Monday, Steven Gerrard will believe that if his team can turn up with the same attitude and tenacity, they will stand a good chance of taking the three points.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • Opinion: Liverpool Should Have Re-signed Coutinho!

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Player Ratings

After more than a week of cup action, Liverpool returned to the Premier League today, locking horns at Anfield with newly promoted Brentford. With Manchester City now 13 points ahead of Liverpool after their 1-0 triumph over Chelsea yesterday, this match was absolutely crucial for Liverpool to get close to Pep Guardiola's side, who have played 2 more games than the Merseyside club.
