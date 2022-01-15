Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk 1-15-22

The sports news never stops. So, even after an in-depth interview for last Sunday’s News-Gazette, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman had plenty of new ground to cover during a 45-minute session with Loren Tate and Steve Kelly on WDWS’ “Saturday SportsTalk.”. Here’s what stuck out to me:...
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:. Coleman Hawkins' first three...
Boilermakers big man Zach Edey was the story of the first half, but Stefanovic’s clutch shooting from beyond the arc ultimately had even more say in the nation’s No. 4 team leaving State Farm Center victorious. He converted 5 of 8 three-point attempts, including one in the second overtime that put Purdue ahead for good, on his way to 22 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with eight.
Third-year pro played in all 17 regular-season games for the defending AFC champions. No starts in 2021-22 after opening in nine last season. The Chiefs are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and open on Sunday against the Steelers. It’s a chance for Allegretti to say hello to former Illini teammate Kendrick Green (see below).
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction. Here are his thoughts following Purdue's 96-88 double-overtime victory against Illinois on Monday morning/afternoon at the State Farm Center:. 1. Things you can't do when playing the nation's now No. 4 team: Get into foul...
Illinois suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season in a double-overtime thriller at State Farm Center. We'll have more online later today and in Tuesaday's print edition. Eric Hunter Jr. has two big baskets, both off assists from Trevion Williams, during this second overtime. Illinois needs buckets and stops immediately.
CHAMPAIGN — Confidence isn’t lacking within the Illinois men’s basketball program. “We showed the entire country we belong,” Illini forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk said. “That we’re not top 25,” Illini guard Alfonso Plummer added. “We’re top 10.”. “In my opinion, we’re top two...
The season starts 223 days from now. Never too early to project ahead. N-G sports columnist BOB ASMUSSEN offers up his teams to watch in 2022:. The shaky defense gets a boost from new coordinator Jim Knowles. Plus, Ryan Day. remains in charge. 2. Alabama. The Crimson Tide lose a...
CHAMPAIGN — A day after Illinois learned one of its tight ends would return for the 2022 season in Luke Ford, another Illini tight end made some news on Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Barker announced last month he would declare for the NFL draft, but on Tuesday, Barker wrote in a social media post he will opt out of the 2022 NFL draft and enter the transfer portal.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey). Beat writer and AP voter Scott Richey breaks down his midseason top 10 national Player of the Year candidates:. Ochai Agbaji, Sr., G, Kansas. All the preseason...
Six national college basketball media provide insight on Illini big man's national player of the year candidacy:. “He’s the most dominant big that we’ve seen. Watching all the film, it’s not even the numbers. Everyone can look at the numbers and say they’re gaudy and, ‘How does a guy do this?’ But it’s what he does in how he impacts the game. He’s able to anchor the defensive end, which then makes Illinois from a good team to a great team. That’s the biggest thing nobody talks about right now.”
Colin Likas and Jim Rossow cover all of the high school basketball in the area and welcome St. Joseph-Ogden girls' basketball players Ashlyn Lannert and Payton Jacob, Oakwood boys' basketball coach Jeff Mandrell, and Judah Christian boys' basketball coach Bill Ipsen to the show.
CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja committed to Illinois at the end of November not long after entering the transfer portal after a season-plus at Baylor or after taking an unofficial visit to Champaign for the UT Rio Grande Valley game. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound forward, who was on the bench for...
CHAMPAIGN — Meyers Leonard sat alone in his Miami home one day last spring and thought about ending his life. He and his wife, Elle, agreed she needed to leave Miami for her family’s home in Illinois after receiving online threats of death and sexual assault. He urged his older brother to leave town as well.
On Tuesday night, the football world learned that one NFL team reportedly looked into hiring Chip Kelly: the Carolina Panthers. “Matt Rhule looking for experience in the Panthers’ next offensive coordinator. Sources say Rhule also sent some feelers Chip Kelly’s way (not sure if he officially interviewed) before Kelly re-upped to stay at UCLA,” said NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
