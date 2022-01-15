ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne goal against Chelsea and you can watch the match highlights here.

Pep Guardiola's team dominated for large parts of the game but Chelsea should have led after Romelu Lukaku missed a good chance when one on one with Ederson.

It was a special goal that won the match however with De Bruyne advancing through the Chelsea half and curling the ball past Kepa from 25 yards.

Watch the match highlights here:

Manchester City Team

Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Chelsea Team

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku

The early game on Saturday sees Manchester City host Chelsea in a pivotal clash for the Premier League title race.

After Chelsea led the way early on in the season, Pep Guardiola's men have motored past Thomas Tuchel's Blues and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool with a winning sequence of eleven consecutive games.

As Chelsea and Liverpool battled injury and Covid-19 issues during the busy festive period, City opened up a ten point gap at the top of the table.

Saturday's match could therefore go a long way to deciding the destination of the title.

  • Opinion: Liverpool Should Have Re-signed Coutinho!

