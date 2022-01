Kyler Murray was the guy who was going to have a big game Monday night. His coach said it, and when Murray was told about what Kliff Kingsbury had said, Murray agreed. Afterward, when the Cardinals QB was asked to assess his performance, he wasn't happy with himself. "You know how I am," Murray said, and indeed, among the things that are plain with the third-year signal-caller is that losses and poor performances weigh heavy. He agreed with J.J. Watt's take that the season ended up as a failure, because simply, "I play to win the Super Bowl."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO