El Chapo’s granddaughter launches singing career

By Isabel Vincent
 3 days ago
Frida Sofia Guzman Munoz became one of three finalists on "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento," the Mexican equivalent of America's Got Talent in November. Instagram/@canalestrellatv

El Chapo’s granddaughter is ready to hit the big time — the teenage singer recently became a finalist on a nationally televised reality show in Mexico.

Frida Sofia Guzman Munoz, 16, became one of three finalists on “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” the Mexican equivalent of America’s Got Talent in November, according to press reports. Although she did not win the competition, the reality show has boosted her nascent career as a singer of regional Mexican ballads.

She is the daughter of Edgar Guzman Lopez, a favorite son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. El Chapo, who headed up the Sinaloa Cartel, is serving a life sentence for murder and drug-trafficking at a Colorado prison.

Guzman, whose stepfather is the son of retired Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Lopez, rocketed to national prominence when she sang the Mexican national anthem during a boxing event in Durango in 2020.

Guzman first rose to national prominence in 2020.

In addition to singing Mexican regional music, Guzman also works as a model and lives in the US, according to press reports. Her Instagram page, which boasts more than 81,000 followers, features videos of the young singer in concert in glamorous outfits.

Guzman also loves to box, a skill she acquired from her step-father, Julio Cesar Lopez Jr., a professional boxer who held the World Boxing Council’s middleweight title from 2011 to 2012. Guzman’s mother married Chavez Jr. after the murder of Guzman’s father in 2008.

El Chapo, seen above in 1993, is currently serving a life sentence.

Edgar Guzman Lopez was one of El Chapo’s favorite sons and chosen successor. But he died in a gun battle in a shopping center parking lot in Sinaloa’s capital Culiacan in May 2008.

Authorities recovered 500 bullet casings from AK-47s after the the shoot-out, which according to press reports was a case of mistaken identity. Guzman Lopez was mistaken for Arturo Beltran Leyva, the head of the rival Beltran Leyva cartel.

El Chapo was reportedly so distraught after his son’s murder that he bought up all the roses in the city of Culiacan — more than 50,000 — for the funeral, according to Mexican news reports.

