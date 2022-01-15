ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado mountain town named in New York Times '52 Places for a Changed World' list

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago

Estes Park, located on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park, is one of Colorado's most iconic locations. Outdoors lovers flood to the town every year to see the beautiful alpine lakes, scale the 14,255-foot Longs Peak, and to view the annual rutting of the park’s historic elk herd.

If you haven't visited yet, its time to plan your trip, and the New York Times agrees.

Estes Park was ranked 32nd on the publication's 2022 '52 Places for a Changed World' list.

The locations highlighted in this year's list represent, "...places around the globe where travelers can be a part of the solution," according to the publication.

The town was selected because although it is a skiing destination there are no ski lifts. The list description refers to it as place for, "Skiers aiming to shrink their carbon footprint."

For more information on how to plan your trip go to VisitEstesPark.com and find the New York Times' full list, here .

