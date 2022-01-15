ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire erupts near New Jersey chemical plant

Salamanca Press
 3 days ago

A fire near a New Jersey chemical plant spread to multiple buildings...

www.salamancapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salamanca Press

Big commercial building fire NE of Los Angeles

A massive fire engulfed a commercial structure in Adelanto, California, northeast of Los Angeles on Wednesday. Video from Los Angeles TV station KABC showed the scale of the blaze, but there were no immediate reports of injuries. (Jan. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Three Snowmobilers Involved In Crash Near Lake Davis On Sunday

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Sunday afternoon, three snowmobilers were involved in a crash near Lake Davis in Plumas County that left them immobile. Another snowmobiler who ran into them helped to transport the injured persons to safety. From there, law enforcement transported the victims the rest of the way via snow cat where ambulances received the victims and transported them to the hospital. The condition of the injured persons is unknown.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS New York

Exclusive: Witness Describes Subway Push That Killed Michelle Go In Times Square: ‘I See This Man Start Charging’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning new details about the woman who was pushed in front of a subway train and killed in Times Square on Saturday, and for the first time, we’re also hearing from a woman who witnessed the attack. She spoke exclusively Sunday to CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. “It was kind of surreal. It was mainly, like, I was seeing what was happening,” Maria Coste-Weber said. Coste-Weber says, in a split second, she witnessed a nightmare unfold right in front of her. The Manhattan resident was in the Times Square station on Saturday morning when she noticed a commotion near her. “As I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Surveillance video shows police officer shooting dead pet dog over barking complaint in Miami

Shocking home surveillance footage has captured the moment a police officer shot an eight-month-old pet dog seven times after responding to a complaint about barking in Miami.The incident unfolded in unincorporated Miami-Dade near Miami Gardens at around 7pm on 12 January when officers responded to the complaint, reported CBS4.The footage, obtained by the local outlet, appears to show a male officer standing in the driveway of a home with another man.Barking can be heard off-camera, and the officer begins stepping backwards, pulling his firearm from its holster.The officer, who has not been identified, is heard telling someone to “grab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Plant#Chemical Storage#Accident#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Salamanca Press

North Carolina braces for "dangerous" storm

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an emergency order and his administration urged people to stay at home after weather forecasters predicted a "dangerous" winter storm with snow and ice as far south as Georgia. (Jan. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
ENVIRONMENT
Salamanca Press

California to expand COVID-19 testing sites

California will ramp up COVID-19 testing in the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a mobile testing station in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday. (Jan. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f89085324b364a69be5b9d30eda1d812.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Salamanca Press

Funeral service held for 12 killed in Phila. fire

Mourners gathered Monday for funeral services for nine children and three adults who died in a Philadelphia fire five days into the new year, the deadliest blaze in the city in more than a century. (Jan. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Salamanca Press

Warnings of plastic waste killing SLanka elephants

Experts warn that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants after two more were found dead over the weekend. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a9ea6e88666147d493c6ae7b1654e01e.
ANIMALS
Salamanca Press

Afghan tradition allows girls the freedom of boys

In Afghanistan's heavily patriarchal, male-dominated society, where women and girls are usually relegated to the home, bacha posh, Dari for "dressed as a boy," is the one tradition allowing girls access to the freer male world. (Jan. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
WORLD
Salamanca Press

U.S. Military Medical Personnel Being Deployed to Ease Shortages

THURSDAY, Jan. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden announced Thursday that a "surge" of U.S. military medical personnel will soon be deployed to hospitals struggling with staff shortages amid soaring COVID-19 cases. More than 1,000 will begin arriving at hospitals nationwide starting next week, and that deployment will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Manslaughter Charges Filed Against Driver Of Autopiloted Tesla Which Killed 2 In Gardena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car and killed two people in Gardena in 2019. The defendant appears to be the first person to be charged with a felony in the United States for a fatal crash involving a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system. Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges in October, but they came to light only last week. The driver, Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, has pleaded not guilty. Riad,...
GARDENA, CA
Salamanca Press

Man reportedly takes hostages at Texas synagogue

Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. (Jan. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3841cb5622cc4befa2ecff258fb412c7.
FORT WORTH, TX
Salamanca Press

Reax as details of more Downing St events emerge

Britons on Friday described revelations of further parties taking place at Number 10 Downing Street during lockdown periods as an "absolute disgrace" and "hypocritical". (Jan. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0b99369cb9594d7397a82f924a38b694.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Driver Charged After 15-Year-Old Antonina Zatulovska Struck, Killed By School Bus In Brooklyn Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old girl died Monday after she was hit by a school bus while crossing the street in Brooklyn. Police said the driver, who is facing charges, told them he didn’t realize he had hit someone, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported. Surveillance video obtained by CBS2 News shows the moments before the girl was hit by a large yellow school bus. The bus was turning from Avenue P onto Bedford Avenue in Midwood just before 8 a.m. Police said 15-year-old Antonina Zatulovska was crossing the street in the crosswalk and had the right of way. One witness who did not want...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy