Fire erupts near New Jersey chemical plant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning new details about the woman who was pushed in front of a subway train and killed in Times Square on Saturday, and for the first time, we’re also hearing from a woman who witnessed the attack. She spoke exclusively Sunday to CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. “It was kind of surreal. It was mainly, like, I was seeing what was happening,” Maria Coste-Weber said. Coste-Weber says, in a split second, she witnessed a nightmare unfold right in front of her. The Manhattan resident was in the Times Square station on Saturday morning when she noticed a commotion near her. “As I...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO