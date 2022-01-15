Fire erupts near New Jersey chemical plant

Shocking home surveillance footage has captured the moment a police officer shot an eight-month-old pet dog seven times after responding to a complaint about barking in Miami.The incident unfolded in unincorporated Miami-Dade near Miami Gardens at around 7pm on 12 January when officers responded to the complaint, reported CBS4.The footage, obtained by the local outlet, appears to show a male officer standing in the driveway of a home with another man.Barking can be heard off-camera, and the officer begins stepping backwards, pulling his firearm from its holster.The officer, who has not been identified, is heard telling someone to “grab...
