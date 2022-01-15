ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Hundreds protest possible lithium mining in Serbia

Salamanca Press
 3 days ago

Hundreds of environmental protesters demanding the cancellation of plans for lithium mining...

www.salamancapress.com

Serbian activists block roads in protest against lithium project

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday blocked several main roads in Serbia including a border crossing to Bosnia in the latest protests against Rio Tinto’s plans to develop a $2.4 billion lithium mine. The protests have become a headache for Serbia’s ruling coalition ahead of an...
PROTESTS
Serbia to decide on Rio Tinto’s lithium mine after April election

Serbia will decide whether Rio Tinto can proceed with developing a lithium mine in the country after a general election in April, its prime minister told Reuters, as protests by local communities continued. Global miner Rio Tinto committed $2.4 billion to develop a lithium-borates project near Loznica in the western...
WORLD
Serbia: Lithium mine opponents block roads in bad weather

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of people in Serbia spent part of a holiday weekend blocking roads Saturday to protest plans for lithium mining in the Balkan country. The protests came a day after Orthodox Christians in Serbia and many other countries celebrated Christmas. The demonstrations took place in the capital, Belgrade, and several other locations.
PROTESTS
