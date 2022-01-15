ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Mobility for paralyzed dogs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe case of dogs is not like the humans who feel comfortable even when sitting for long...

akc.org

10 Ways You’re Annoying Your Dog

Your dog loves you unconditionally. It’s one of the best parts of their companionship. But that doesn’t mean your dog loves everything you do. In fact, a lot of dog owners irritate their pet every day without even realizing it. Do you think you might be guilty? Here are ten ways you might be annoying your dog.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
WHEC TV-10

Lollypop Farm asking for help adopting out dogs

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) — It's a situation all too familiar… Lollypop Farm is full, yet again. The animal shelter says this time they are at full capacity with dogs. Twenty dogs are available for adoption, which the humane society says is unusually high compared to last year. “Usually...
kfrxfm.com

Shelter Dog Escapes To Comfort Crying Puppies

It is no secret that dogs are truly the best animals, but this shelter puppy just proved the point. Barkers Pet Motel and Grooming in Alberta hosts dogs and fosters. One night, two little foster puppies, just nine weeks old at the time, were having trouble getting adjusted to their new surroundings and started crying out for help in the night. Maggie, a dog that was currently stay there, snuck out of her cage to go in and comfort the two puppies. The owners witnessed it on camera and let them spend the night together, realizing they all need each other. Once Barkers’ post about Maggie went viral, the puppies became stars and within about a week, they had been adopted.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Record-breaking litter sees dog give birth to 16 puppies

A three-year-old German Shepherd in the care of Guide Dogs has given birth to an astounding 16 puppies in one litter. The litter of German Shepherd cross Golden Retriever puppies has set a new record for the charity’s 60-year-old breeding programme. Despite it being mum Unity’s first litter, she...
thelascopress.com

Dog Stands Guard Over Friend in Remarkable Video

We know there are a lot of dog lovers in Fenton. A loyal and loving pet, dogs are remarkable creatures. When we ran across this video on Facebook and wanted to share it with our readers. That loyalty can be extended to other animals as well. Thanks to my friend...
103.3 WKFR

Precious Arwin, Just 13 Weeks Old, Needs a New, Forever Home

The thought of pets sitting in shelters waiting for their forever homes is enough to pull at the heartstrings. But, a puppy getting returned to the shelter at just 13 weeks old? That's just devastating!. This week, for Dog Days, we're talking about this tiny little baby, Arwin. Arwin is...
thekatynews.com

6 Most Friendly Dog Breeds

Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?. First-time...
purewow.com

There’s a Really Cute Reason Why Dogs Follow You to The Bathroom

You’re trying to get a few seconds of peace and quiet while you’re on the porcelain throne, but suddenly you feel something soft and furry at your feet. Now it’s licking your leg. Yep, that’s Lassie curling up in your pants. And while you love your dog to bits, the behavior is quite curious, after all, it’s not like you’re leaving the house, right? So, why do dogs follow you to the bathroom? We asked Dr. Crista Coppola, PhD, Certified Dog Behaviorist for SeniorTailWaggers.com for some answers.
HuffingtonPost

Emotional Moment Stolen Dog Is Reunited With Family 8 Years Later

A dog who was stolen from her owner’s yard in southern England in 2013 has finally been reunited with her family. Cassie the cocker spaniel wagged her tail while being hugged by her original owners in a video that Sussex Police shared online this week. And she had three...
Parade

25 Popular Teacup Dogs if You're Look for a Super Cute Tiny Dog

Teacup dogs are the smallest type of dog breeds of them all. They have become renowned and famous for their puppy-like features and their tiny sizes. Their small frames make them perfect for pet owners who live in apartments or condos. Before future adopters run to adopt one of these...
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
Kilgore News Herald

Stray Dog Asks Man To Save Her Babies | The Dodo

Dog stops a man to come and save her puppies — they grow up to look just like her and play together 💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more animals by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac. You can also follow them on Facebook: https://thedo.do/dogrescuemladenovac. Introducing Dodo...
