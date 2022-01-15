ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Former US midfielder Stuart Holden has knee replaced at 36

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5KgB_0dmkxxYE00
FILE - Fox Sports broadcaster Stuart Holden poses before an international friendly soccer match between the United States and Bolivia in Chester, Pa., May 28, 2018. Former U.S. midfielder Stuart Holden has undergone knee replacement surgery at age 36. “It’s been a tough reality to swallow, but ultimately I know this is what’s best for my body and overall quality of life,” Holden wrote on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Former U.S. midfielder Stuart Holden has undergone knee replacement surgery at age 36.

“It’s been a tough reality to swallow, but ultimately I know this is what’s best for my body and overall quality of life,” Holden wrote on Instagram on Friday, posting a photo of himself wearing hospital clothes and on a gurney. “The last 11 years have been a challenge mentally, physically, and emotionally — but I’ve learned a lot about myself during it all. The lead up to the surgery has brought back memories and emotions that I’ve buried for years.”

Holden said the procedure was partial replacement of his left knee.

“It got to a point where I couldn’t walk without a limp, run or keep up with my 6 year old daughter,” he wrote. “The pain and swelling were unbearable and I needed to do something about it.”

Holden said had six knee operations over 11 years, and he retired from playing at age 30 in 2016 after scoring three goals in 25 international appearances. He played for Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo from 2006-09 and Bolton from 2010-14, with a loan to Sheffield Wednesday in 2013.

He has worked since then as an analyst for Fox.

Holden’s right leg was broken by Nigel de Jong’s tackle during the Americans’ exhibition game at the Netherlands in March 2010 and his left knee was injured by Manchester United defender Jonny Evans in March 2011.

He returned from surgery to play that September, then needed surgery eight days later to repair cartilage damage. He tore his right anterior cruciate ligament during the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Panama. He felt discomfort during an under-21 match for Bolton in March 2014, had another right knee operation and never played again.

“Looking forward to finally (hopefully) being pain free for the next 1,000 years,” Holden wrote. “Should be good for a comeback! Who’s signing me?”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Stuart Holden
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Knee Replacement#Instagram#Major League Soccer#Americans#Ap
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez’s sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how “upbeat” the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his “legacy”.Benitez’s entire reign was really the end result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rooney and Lampard linked with Everton job as Ferguson takes training

Duncan Ferguson oversaw Everton training on Tuesday amid reports linking Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard with the club’s managerial vacancy.The Toffees are looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.It has been reported that Rooney, the former Everton forward currently managing Derby, and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are set to be interviewed for the post.Having on Tuesday taken what was the team’s first training session since Benitez’s dismissal, Ferguson could be in caretaker charge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.The Scot, another former Everton player who has been part of their coaching staff since 2014,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘We just need our whole squad’ – Thomas Tuchel not desperate for new signings

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would settle for players returning from injury and illness ahead of new signings this month.The Blues have seen their title hopes founder in recent weeks amid a raft of players being unavailable, the most difficult of which to control have been for coronavirus-related reasons.Andreas Christensen became their latest player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Saturday’s defeat at Manchester City.While N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva returned from isolation, Christensen’s absence exacerbated Tuchel’s problems with Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James still out injured and Edouard Mendy at the Africa Cup of Nations.The situation has...
SOCCER
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What now for Everton after departure of Rafael Benitez?

The end of Rafael Benitez’s misguided and disjointed 200-day reign at Goodison Park has left Everton looking for a seventh permanent manager in six years.However, the problems at the club run deeper than what has been happening on the pitch in the last six months.The PA news agency looks at how the situation has got to this point and what Everton do next.Why did Benitez have to go?7 wins11 defeats1 win in last 13 Premier League matches16th in Premier League tableConceded first goal in 16 of their 22 games in all competitions.The bare fact of one win in 13 league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes urges Man Utd to learn lessons following Aston Villa frustration

Frustrated Bruno Fernandes says lessons have to be learned after Manchester United let victory “escape at the end” against Aston VillaHaving edged past Steven Gerrard’s side in the FA Cup third round on Monday, Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils were on course for an important Premier League win at Villa Park on Saturday evening.A howler from Emiliano Martinez allowed Fernandes to open the scoring and, just as Villa had upped the ante, the stand-in skipper extended United’s lead in the second half.But at the end of a week in which Cristiano Ronaldo – absent through injury on Saturday – questioned the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Harrison nets hat-trick as depleted Leeds edge West Ham thriller

Jack Harrison scored a stunning hat-trick as Leeds made light of a long list of absentees in a thrilling 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.West Ham hit back twice through Bowen and Pablo Fornals, but Harrison’s well-taken third goal ended their four-match winning streak.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

725K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy