Denzel Washington Is the King of Pain in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

There are only three actual witches in Shakespeare’s Macbeth. That’s the story of the “Scottish Play” as we know it: foul, foggy, and — if karma is real — damningly fair to its titular king-to-be, who takes the germ of an idea proposed by that trio of “weird sisters,” the idea...
Michael B Jordan has revealed how Denzel Washington helped him direct Creed III.The Rocky spin-off will be Jordan’s first time behind the camera after Ryan Coogler directed the first film in the series and Steven Caple Jr the second.In an interview with AP Entertainment, Jordan revealed that Washington, who directed him on A Journal for Jordan, gave him a lot of help: “He literally called up a friend of his who’s a storyboard artist — and dialed him up right there, pitched him [and] me in the project and put me on the phone.”Jordan, who also stars in the...
There are dysfunctional families and then there are the characters of Macbeth in The Scottish Play. Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, internalizes the prophecy of a trio of witches and sets his sights on toppling King Duncan and ascending to the throne of Scotland. Even more ambitious and ruthless is his wife, Lady Macbeth, who goads and manipulates the initially reluctant Macbeth to do the evil deed. Then there are the witches, a trio of crone siblings who bicker and conjure. And let’s not forget Malcolm, the king’s son and heir, who ultimately returns to Scotland to seek vengeance against Macbeth and restore order. But how can you stream the new Joel Coen version, complete with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand? Here are the details.
In the flawless, stainless neo-noir Blood Simple, the 1984 directorial debut of Joel and Ethan Coen and the acting debut of Joel’s soon-to-be wife Frances McDormand, a character clandestinely commits a murder in the back room of a Texas bar—an act that sets off a chain reaction of suspicion, guilt, and brutal coverups. In the background, on the bar wall, hangs a clever prop which will reappear numerous times throughout the film: a sign mandating that all employees wash their hands before returning to work—a bit of realistic décor as much as a harbinger of the ramifications to come, for its calling to mind the futile hand-washing hallucinations of Lady Macbeth after she and her husband kill the king of Scotland. In Blood Simple, as in Macbeth, murder is a permanently dirty act, and trying to wipe it away is not only impossible, but also leads to a much greater, much dirtier mess.
Apple has dropped a new trailer for "The Tragedy of Macbeth." The upcoming film is created by Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances MacDormand. "The Tragedy of Macbeth" will premiere in theaters on December 25 and Apple TV+ on January 14. Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Frances...
The Tragedy of Macbeth adapts Shakespeare's familiar tale of blood and betrayal, dreamlike daggers and stubborn stains. But its stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are significantly older than the leads usually are, which makes the whole thing hit differently. Directed by Joel Coen, the film fuses black-and-white cinematography with a clean, minimalist production design that underscores the story's theatrical roots. It's now streaming on Apple TV+.
Joel Coen is a guy who once released a director’s cut of his first movie, Blood Simple, that was actually shorter than the original cut, so we know he knows how to pare something down to its leanest and meanest parts. He made that movie, and everything else he’s done for the last 36 years, with his brother, Ethan—at least, until now, as he’s gone it alone in adapting Shakespeare for his latest film, The Tragedy of Macbeth.
Milan Records announces the release of The Tragedy of Macbeth (Soundtrack from the Apple Original Film by award-winning composer Carter Burwell. Available everywhere now, the album features music written by Burwell for the Apple Original Film based on the play by William Shakespeare, written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film is the latest in a career-spanning partnership between Burwell and Coen, whose prolific partnership dates back to 1984 and has gone on to include almost every film from the four-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker including Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, True Grit and more.
Now streaming on Apple+ and playing at Laemmle Newhall. In collaboration with his brother Ethan, Joel Coen has tried his hand at such wide-ranging genres as: film noir, gangster pictures, behind-the-scenes Hollywood morality tales (both tragedy and farce), screwball comedy, mythology, black comedy (British and American), Westerns (contemporary and period), the Bible, and remakes of beloved classics. At this rate, it was inevitable that he would eventually get around to Shakespeare and German Expressionism. Flying solo this time, Coen has merged two great storytelling traditions, one verbal and one visual, to create something truly unique. His version of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is not quite like anything that has come before.
For the first time in his career, Joel Coen will be flying solo as a director on his latest feature, The Tragedy of MacBeth, which boasts the talents of Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The two veteran actors lead a stacked cast in this classic retelling of the popular Shakespearean story. This article will list the five excellent films that feature the cast of The Tragedy of MacBeth, whether they’re useless background actors to the charming leading man (or woman). Each movie has over ten reviews and is highly regarded for the most part. The only films exempt from the article are animated features. Let’s get started with the first film.
Joel Coen, one of the Coen brothers and known for films such as “Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski” and “No Country for Old Men,” has embarked on his first solo directorial debut, at A24, with “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”. This iteration of the timeless...
Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is the most I’ve ever enjoyed “Macbeth.” Though it’s one of his most famous plays, Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is actually my least favorite of his works that I’ve engaged with. And the two film adaptations I’ve seen — Orson Welles’ 1948 “Macbeth” and Akira Kurosawa’s 1957 “Throne of Blood” — are probably my least favorite films in their respective directors’ filmographies (of their films which I have seen). “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” however, can rest comfortably in Coen’s catalogue alongside any of the other great films that he’s made with brother Ethan Coen over the course of his now legendary career. It’s one of the best Shakespearean films I’ve seen and a cinematic feast for any lover of the medium.
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in a re-imagining of Macbeth, Hotel Transylvania is back with a fourth and final entry and Ariana DeBose hosts Saturday Night Live with musical guest Bleachers this weekend. In addition, Ray Donovan: The Movie closes out the drama series, After...
Director Joel Coen takes on Shakespeare's timeless tragedy Macbeth. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star, delivering inspired performances to this story of ambition and madness. The Tragedy of Macbeth is streaming on Apple TV+ starting Jan. 14. Carl Bernstein made a name for himself with his investigative reporting of what...
Joel Coen’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famed play “Macbeth” has as much in common with the surreal horror movies of its financier A24 as it does with its own source material. “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Coen’s first movie without his brother and career-long partner Ethan, balances being very faithful to the story, using unedited Shakespeare dialogue, with careful aesthetic decisions — such as the black-and-white photography and the 4:3 aspect ratio. Instead of coming off as pretentious, these choices elevate the experience to an engrossing 100-minute fever dream where the viewer can disappear into a pocket dimension of ambition and madness.
