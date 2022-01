If I had to crown one dish as my holy grail of side dishes, it would be roasted potatoes. It’s simple — all you need is potatoes, olive oil, salt, and pepper — and doesn’t take long to roast them to crispy perfection. Still, I always like to find new ways to spruce up my spuds, so when I came across a recipe for roasted potatoes that uses a condiment I already had in my fridge, I was excited to try it. Keep reading to find out how to make perfect roasted potatoes with mayonnaise!

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO