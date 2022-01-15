IRS to send letters needed for 2022 tax returns

cashPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Now that we're in 2022, what can you expect in terms of stimulus payments from the government? Well, during the 2021 tax year, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but these payments expired at the beginning of this year. The first half of the tax credit was delivered in monthly payments from July to December with $300 for children under the age of six years old.The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring.

3 DAYS AGO