Biosecurity survey to benefit cow-calf production

Whether you are raising calves for the future of your dairy herd or are raising calves to sell for beef production, producing healthy, quality calves should be a main priority for any producer. For those that are currently raising calves, the ups and downs of mortality and morbidity can be a frustrating challenge. In order to raise healthy, productive calves, being able to get calves off to the healthiest start possible is key to their success. Management of calves requires a keen attention to detail as early intervention when calves do get sick can mean life or death. If you would like to learn more about managing calves, Penn State Extension is offering two upcoming programs that could benefit your operation.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO