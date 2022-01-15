Tamannaah Dazzles In Kodthe From Varun Tej’s Ghani

Flamboyant Indian filmmaker Subhash Ghai, known for several big Bollywood hits from the 1970s through the 2000s, has entered the world of streaming with film “36 Farmhouse.”
The film is produced by ZEE Studios (“Thalaivi,” “Khaali Peeli”) and Ghai’s Mukta Arts, the company behind iconic films “Karz” (1980), “Hero” (1983), “Karma” (1986), “Ram Lakhan” (1989), “Saudagar” (1991), “Khalnayak” (1993), “Pardes” (1997) and “Taal” (1999), all directed and produced by Ghai.
In his pomp, Ghai directed a virtual who’s who of Bollywood including Dilip Kumar, Raaj Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit...
Comments / 0