Tamannaah Dazzles In Kodthe From Varun Tej’s Ghani

By Suraj
tracktollywood.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new single starring Tamannaah from Varun Tej’s Ghani titled Kodthe is out now. The song is a peppy number that will take place before the main fight in the film. Kodthe is a special performance song in Ghani where Tamannaah dazzles and shines. This is not the...

tracktollywood.com

Comments / 0

Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to rarely seen mom

Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Julia Roberts & George Clooney Rom-Com ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Production Delayed In Australia Due To Covid

Ticket To Paradise, Universal’s romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, has been forced to pause filming due to rising Covid cases in Australian state Queensland. The Daily Mail first reported that the production was going on hiatus, claiming that there was only two weeks left to shoot but that the project will now be paused for at least three months. It also said that the film’s American stars had flown home to wait out the spike in local cases. Universal confirmed the delay and reasoning to Deadline but declined to disclose a timeframe. Queensland recorded 15,962 new cases of Covid and 16 deaths related to the virus yesterday, the state’s single deadliest day since the pandemic began. Directed by Ol Parker, Ticket To Paradise stars Roberts and Clooney in the story of a divorced couple who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter making the same mistake they made 25 years ago. Also in the cast are Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever and Lily Lucas Bravo. Universal had dated the film for release on October 21, 2022, but this will now likely be delayed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IndieWire

‘Black Panther 2’ Finally Restarts Production with Star Letitia Wright

It’s been two months since “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to the popular Ryan Coogler-directed feature “Black Panther” halted production. Now, it’s finally set to move forward after a series of delays including an on-set injury and on-going COVID-19 infections. Actress Letitia Wright, who played Shuri in the first feature and is set as the lead of the sequel, is set to return to filming which is taking place in Atlanta. Wright endured an on-set injury back in August which prohibited her from continuing filming. The actress has also faced backlash on social media for controversial statements related to the...
MOVIES
edm.com

Watch David Guetta's Dazzling NYE Performance At The Louvre Abu Dhabi

In a recent interview, David Guetta confidently asserted, "I think the next few years will be the best years for dance music in history." Guetta is wasting no time in doing his part to carry the weight of those words. The "Titanium" producer has made performances at historic landmarks something of a tradition in recent memory. After treating fans to a livestream performance at Musée du Louvre during his "United at Home" NYE 2020 performance in Paris, Guetta reprised the magic during a blockbuster performance on New Year's Day from The Louvre in Abu Dhabi.
WORLD
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar To Create First Feature Film, A Live-Action Comedy for Paramount Pictures

Kendrick Lamar is emerging from the shadows as his company with Dave Free, pgLang, partners with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker for a new feature film with Paramount Pictures. The film will be a live-action comedy that will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his,” as reported by Variety. All four men will produce the project while Paramount will manage theatrical distribution and licensing rights. The untitled film will also be available to stream on...
MOVIES
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sky Deutschland Secures ‘Moonfall,’ ‘The 355’ in Licensing Deal With Germany’s Leonine

Comcast-owned Sky Deutschland and KKR-controlled German producer/distributor Leonine Studios have signed an exclusive, multi-year licensing deal that gives Sky first pay-TV rights and exclusive SVOD rights for the first 12 months in Germany to Leonine’s upcoming feature slate. Highlights of the deal include the Jessica Chastain/Penelope Cruz action film 355 and Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, a sci-fi disaster epic starring Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry and Game of Thrones‘ John Bradley. Lionsgate will bow Moonfall in the U.S. on Feb. 4. Leonine is releasing the film in Germany on Feb. 10. The Sky licensing deal, unveiled Tuesday, includes both theatrical and home-entertainment releases from...
MOVIES
pbshawaii.org

Wicked’s Shoshana Bean Dazzles

From her starring roles in Broadway's "Wicked" and "Waitress," to her chart-topping Billboard recordings, Shoshana Bean has captivated audiences around the world. In this concert special, she unleashes her passion and powerhouse vocals, igniting a dazzlingly diverse selection of songs.
CELEBRITIES
Celebrities
Variety

‘Yellowjackets’ Star Melanie Lynskey Says Crew Member Body Shamed Her, Suggested Trainer

“Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey revealed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that a member of the Showtime series’ production crew body shamed her during filming. Lynskey stars in the series as Shauna. The actress’ “Yellowjackets” co-stars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress reportedly banded together to support Lynskey, with Lewis writing a letter to the producers of the show about the incident on Lynskey’s behalf. “They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,'” Lynskey said of the crew member’s comments on...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger Sign New Overall Deal at 20th Television

“This Is Us” co-showrunners and “How I Met Your Father” creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have signed a new three-year overall deal at home studio Disney’s 20th Television. “Elizabeth and Isaac are two of the most talented, driven, soulful writers with whom I have ever had the pleasure to work, and ensuring they stayed within the fold was a mission for all of us at 20th,” 20th Television president Karey Burke said in a statement Wednesday. “Their creative range is astonishing, from their work on a prestige drama like ‘This Is Us,’ to their sensitivity and vision on ‘Love, Victor’ and now bringing a whole new take to the franchise with ‘How I Met Your Father.’ They’re spectacular people and the truth is, they are just getting started.” Aptaker and Berger launched their production banner, The Walk-Up Company, under their first 20th Television overall deal, signed in 2019. The pair are repped by CAA, Eryn Brown at Management 360 and Adam Kaller at HJTH. Deadline first reported the news that Aptaker and Berger had renewed their overall deal with 20th Television. More to come…
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kamal Haasan Sets Disney Plus Hotstar Show ‘Bigg Boss Ultimate,’ Sony Pictures India Tamil Language Project – Global Bulletin

STREAMING Revered Indian actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan (“Papanasam”) will return as the host of “Big Boss Ultimate,” a Tamil-language version of the “Big Brother” format. Five seasons of “Bigg Boss Tamil,” hosted by Haasan, were broadcast on Disney’s Star Vijay channel and streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. “Bigg Boss Ultimate,” however, will be a streaming exclusive and will be available only on Disney Plus Hotstar from Jan. 30. The new season will reunite some of the most popular contestants of past “Bigg Boss Tamil” seasons, giving them another opportunity to claim the title. One of the innovations on “Bigg Boss...
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance Docs Feature Underrepresented Voices and Fresh Perspectives

The 35 feature documentaries heading to this year’s Sundance Film Festival address a wide array of issues, including the U.S. maternal-mortality crisis (Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee’s “Aftershock”); the battle over control of women’s bodies (Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes’ “The Janes”); corporate greed (Rory Kennedy’s “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”); and climate change (Rachel Lears’ “To the End”). But this year’s nonfiction lineup also includes several portrait documentaries: Kanye West (“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”), Bill Cosby (“We Need to Talk About Cosby”), Sinéad O’Connor (“Nothing Compares”) and Princess Diana (“The Princess”) are among the many famous and infamous figures...
MOVIES
Variety

Amanda Kramer’s ‘Give Me Pity!’ Bows Teaser Ahead of Rotterdam World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Amanda Kramer’s ‘Give Me Pity!’ starring Sophie von Haselberg, is bowing a teaser trailer ahead of its Rotterdam world premiere where the pic closes the event’s Filmmakers in Focus section on Jan. 29. Variety nabbed an exclusive first look at the teaser, courtesy of Alief, which snapped up the global sales rights to the pic in early January. Following its world premiere, the U.K.-French sales agent, distribution and production company will present the film at the Berlinale’s online European Film Market for its market debut in February. “Give Me Pity!” pivots on Variety TV show host Sissy St. Claire, played by Von Haselberg, whose vanity,...
MOVIES
Deadline

We Love Lucy: How Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Became The Ricardos For Aaron Sorkin

In 1952, the second season of CBS sitcom I Love Lucy set viewing records that, 70 years later, have yet to be beaten. The star was Lucille Ball, a lovable klutz from New York, and her husband Ricky was played by her real-life spouse—Cuban refugee Desi Arnaz. Together they founded Desilu Productions, soon to be the No. 1 independent TV company in America. In 1957, however, a scandal surfaced that threatened to tear it all down: Lucy was a registered Communist. Or was she? That fraught time is brought to life by Aaron Sorkin in his Amazon Studios release Being...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Indian Movie Mogul Subhash Ghai Enters Streaming World With ZEE5 Lockdown Comedy ’36 Farmhouse’

Flamboyant Indian filmmaker Subhash Ghai, known for several big Bollywood hits from the 1970s through the 2000s, has entered the world of streaming with film “36 Farmhouse.” The film is produced by ZEE Studios (“Thalaivi,” “Khaali Peeli”) and Ghai’s Mukta Arts, the company behind iconic films “Karz” (1980), “Hero” (1983), “Karma” (1986), “Ram Lakhan” (1989), “Saudagar” (1991), “Khalnayak” (1993), “Pardes” (1997) and “Taal” (1999), all directed and produced by Ghai. In his pomp, Ghai directed a virtual who’s who of Bollywood including Dilip Kumar, Raaj Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit...
MOVIES

